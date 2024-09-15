Mercedes-Benz crashes on Ram Inthra Expressway, driver flees

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Mercedes-Benz C-350 E crashed into a steel road barrier on the sharp curve of Ram Inthra Expressway, causing extensive damage and deploying all eight airbags. The driver abandoned the vehicle and walked away, prompting police to investigate the incident further.

At 3am today, September 15, Kireeaek Boonmongkol, the Deputy Inspector (Investigation) of Bang Khen Police Station, received a report about a car accident involving a vehicle that had lost control and crashed into a steel road barrier.

The incident occurred at the curve leading onto the Ram Inthra Expressway, heading towards Ramintra-Watcharapol, in the Tharang subdistrict, Bang Khen District, Bangkok. Police, along with volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, promptly arrived at the scene to investigate.

Upon arrival, police discovered a grey Mercedes-Benz C-350 E with registration number 6 กช 7744 Bangkok. The car had collided with the steel barrier, showing severe damage to the front right side. The right front and rear tyres were punctured, and there were long scrape marks along the side of the vehicle.

The windshield on the left side was cracked, and the front bumper was detached. Inside the car, all eight airbags had deployed, rendering the vehicle inoperable, reported KhaoSod.

A thorough examination of the scene revealed that the driver was not present, having abandoned the Mercedes-Benz at the location. Police subsequently coordinated with a tow truck to remove the damaged vehicle and transported it to Bang Khen Police Station.

The car will remain there until the owner comes forward to confirm their identity and assist in the investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

