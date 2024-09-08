Truck crash in Chon Buri kills driver, injures four workers

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A truck carrying Burmese workers tried to overtake another vehicle but collided with a six-wheeler, causing it to flip over and land upside down. The driver died at the scene, while four workers in the back narrowly escaped death.

At approximately 6.30pm yesterday, September 7, police officers from the Mueang Chon Buri Police Station received a report of a pickup truck overturning, with multiple injuries and one fatality at the scene.

Advertisements

The incident occurred on Sukhumvit Road near the weigh station, heading towards Bangkok, in Khlong Tamru subdistrict, Mueang district, Chon Buri Province. Police and rescue teams from the Thammaratsamimanirat Foundation quickly arrived at the scene.

Upon arrival, police discovered a grey Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck, license plate number บธ 702 Prachuap Khiri Khan, overturned with its wheels facing the sky. Four Burmese workers who were passengers in the truck were injured.

Rescue workers provided first aid before transferring them to Chon Buri Hospital. The body of 36 year old Thanaphon Atsanjorn was found crushed beneath the overturned vehicle.

A green six-wheeler Hino truck, license plate number 84-6183 Samut Prakan, was parked on the roadside with visible damage to the right front bumper. Upon investigation, the truck driver, Bandol, recounted that he was driving normally in the left lane when the pickup truck approached at high speed.

The pickup attempted to swerve into the parallel lane but failed, resulting in a collision with the front bumper of his truck and causing the pickup to lose control and flip over rapidly, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

Police plan to question the six-wheeler driver further and review CCTV footage from the scene to gain more insight into the events leading up to the accident. Additionally, officers will check the passports and work permits of the four injured workers to ensure they comply with legal requirements.