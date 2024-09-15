Villagers flock to sacred tree spirit for lottery blessings

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Villagers in Lan Sak, Uthai Thani, flocked to Wat Pa Sak to seek blessings from Mae Ya Takian Thong, a sacred tree spirit believed to be over 100 years old, after seeing lucky numbers appear on its chest.

Locals have long revered the Takian tree, which was ceremoniously raised from the water by a former abbot who, notably, passed away just months after the ritual. This mysterious and sacred event has drawn villagers to the site, with many hoping to find fortune and win the lottery.

Advertisements

The tree, now transformed into a statue of Mae Ya Takian Thong, attracts numerous worshippers who come bearing incense and candles. The base of the tree’s statue, which spans the width of 10 people standing arm to arm, has become a site of pilgrimage for those seeking luck and prosperity, reported KhaoSod.

Upon completing their offerings, villagers were captivated by the sight of the number 10 engraved on the chest of the statue. Additionally, the base of the Mae Ya Takian Thong statue bore the numbers 712. Further adding to the intrigue, when villagers lit incense for divination, the number 763 appeared.

In related news, a petrol station owner in Phetchabun lowered fuel prices to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, drawing attention from lottery enthusiasts eager to find lucky numbers in the firecracker tails. The event included discounts, free food, and a large Ganesh statue.

The petrol station in Yang Ngam, Nong Phai District, owned by Chanapon, has a strong devotion to Lord Ganesha. To mark Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7, the station reduced diesel prices by 1 baht per litre, while gasohol 91 and 95 were discounted by 50 satangs per litre.

Chanapon’s devotion to Ganesha began about 10 years ago when he rented a small plot to open a two-pump station. He regularly prayed to Ganesha, especially on important occasions, offering various items. This devotion, he believes, contributed to the gradual success and expansion of his business.

Advertisements