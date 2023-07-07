Miracle on wheels: Pregnant nurse escapes motorbike collision with car at Thai petrol station

Picture courtesy of Nation TV

A pregnant nurse riding a pillion on a motorbike narrowly survived with her life after a collision with a car at a petrol station in south central Thailand. Two people were injured as the motorbike reportedly counter-flowed and subsequently could not avoid the car turning into the station.

Deputy Inspector Warayuth Jenwichumet of Chachoengsao‘s rescue unit today investigated the incident at a fuel station in Bangpakong. At the scene were Samart Intasongkroh, the 60 year old driver of a black Honda Wave motorcycle, and Pissamai, a 36 year old five months pregnant nurse. The two had fallen on the road after the collision.

Emergency treatment was given at the site before they were transported to Chularat 11 Hospital. Nearby, a Toyota sedan with damage on the left front side was found, with its uninjured 40 year old driver, Suwann, reported KhaoSod.

Upon further investigation, Suwann reported that he was about to fill his car with petrol when Samart’s motorbike, which was ridden against traffic at speed, suddenly appeared. He couldn’t brake in time, resulting in a collision that led to Samart and Pissamai’s fall.

Samart recounted that he had just picked up Pissamai from her workplace and was taking her home along the counter-flowing route. He stated that he didn’t foresee a car turning into the petrol station and thus could not evade in time when the accident occurred.

