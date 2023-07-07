High hopes: Phuket Cannabis Association rolls towards streamlined weed trade on the island

Photo courtesy of PR Phuket.

The Phuket Cannabis Association, in a recent display of solidarity and commitment towards refined weed business practices, expressed its intention to streamline the cannabis trade across the island. This pledge, it believes, will enhance overall consumer safety as well as the quality standards of cannabis goods.

An official meeting took place yesterday at the Andaman Conference Room, the strategic hub of Phuket Development Muang Co., Ltd. The significant gathering was graced by the presence of high-ranking individuals, including Rewat Areerop, the Chief of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation, Deputy Chief of Phuket Public Health, Somsuk Samphanprateep, and Purnwarit Hope Pattravanich, the esteemed head of the Phuket Cannabis Association. Various respected figures from both the public and private sectors also attended.

Purnwarit, in a detailed exposition, elaborated on the collective aspirations of his association, a conglomeration of entrepreneurs in the burgeoning field of cannabis. It was reiterated that their prime objective lies in nurturing a more secure and structured ecosystem for the cannabis trade within Phuket.

In a manifestation of their united front, the gathering agreed on a series of mandates underlined in their declaration of intent. It was resolved that no person under the age of 20 or any expectant mother would be allowed to purchase cannabis or any cannabis-related commodities. It was further mandated that the said businesses would strictly require a valid license for cannabis trade operations, reported The Phuket News.

Cannabis vendors will now be required to furnish an official ‘Certificate of Manufacturer,’ further fortifying the checkpoints for consumer safety and legality. This credential would detail a meticulous quality analysis of their products abiding by ISO / IEC 17025 standards and certify the absence of illegal substances or contaminants.

Follow us on :













The cannabis trade declaration elaborated on a new direction proposed for the cannabis farms to consistently upgrade their practices in keeping with global norms of good agricultural and collection practice (GACP). As per this initiative, the association members would be required to prepare a comprehensive report on controlled herb sales, inclusive of cannabis, on a monthly remittance to the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation– a legal requirement that cannot be overlooked.

The Phuket Cannabis Association has pledged to stand by its associates, offering them guidance and education on best practices. The objective is to ensure a coherent and translucent structure that promises the consumers reassured quality of their purchases, enhancing the cannabis trade.