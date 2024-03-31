Late night Prachinburi crash leaves 3 injured, prompts road safety reminder

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic road accident occurred late last night, leaving three individuals severely injured, one of whom suffered amputations. The incident took place at approximately 3am today in the area of Prachinburi province when a Toyota Fortuner lost control around a bend and collided with a factory employee waiting for his partner to finish work.

At the entrance of a local company, emergency services found a man in critical condition, with his right leg severed and left arm broken. His girlfriend, who witnessed the accident, was in a state of shock, crying uncontrollably as paramedics rushed to provide first aid and transport the injured to Kabinburi Hospital.

Approximately 50 metres from the scene, the overturned Fortuner, with the license plate number กบ696 Prachinburi, lay wrecked. Two more occupants inside the vehicle sustained serious injuries, bringing the total count of casualties to three, all of whom were rushed to the hospital for urgent care.

Further inspection revealed a Honda Wave motorcycle, with license plate กฆ9768 Prachinburi, flung into a nearby ditch, completely destroyed. Additionally, extensive skid marks and scattered vehicle parts marked the accident site.

A factory security guard, Sinchai, reported that the car appeared suddenly and collided with the individual who had finished his shift earlier and was waiting for his partner. At the time of the accident, the guard was sitting and writing a report. Another witness, Prasit, recounted seeing the car lose control near the company and crash into the man who was sitting outside, resulting in horrific injuries, reported KhaoSod.

Police speculated that the speed of the vehicle and the curve in the road contributed to the driver losing control. The local police are set to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the precise cause of the accident.

