Student killed in tragic car crash at Khlong Ha intersection

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A third-year engineering student from Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi was tragically killed in a car accident when his sedan crashed into the back of a waiting van at a red light, injuring two others.

At 11pm yesterday, October 28, Siripong Apiwan, the Deputy Inspector (Investigation) of Thanyaburi Police Station, received a report of a collision involving injuries and fatalities. The accident occurred at the Khlong Ha intersection on Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road, Bueng Yitho subdistrict, Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province.

Advertisements

Police officers, along with traffic officials and the Poh Teck Tung Foundation rescue team, rushed to the scene equipped with cutting tools.

The collision took place on the inbound side of Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road at the Khlong Ha intersection, near the turn-off to Kanchanaphisek-Bang Pa-In Expressway, route number 9. Police discovered multiple vehicles involved in the crash.

A bronze Toyota Altis with Bangkok registration plates had rear-ended a white Isuzu delivery van, which also bore Bangkok plates. The front of the sedan was severely damaged, wedged under the van’s rear end.

The impact caused the sedan to spin, hit a barrier, and subsequently collide with a black Isuzu pickup truck registered in Saraburi before finally sliding into the back of a white Toyota Altis, also registered in Bangkok.

Car collision

Advertisements

Inside the bronze Toyota Altis, rescue officials found the driver deceased, trapped in the wreckage. Using cutting tools, the rescue team extricated the body for examination.

The deceased was identified as Supeejak, a 21 year old third-year engineering student at the Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi. Additionally, the driver of the black pickup truck, named Jessada, and Seksan, the 29 year old driver of the delivery van, sustained injuries. Both were transported to Bangpakok 2 Rangsit Hospital for treatment.

Seksan, the delivery van driver, explained that he was on his way back to his girlfriend’s house in Khlong Ha when the accident occurred. He was waiting at the red light to make a turn when his vehicle was suddenly struck from behind, causing it to lose control, spin into the vehicle in front, and hit a barrier. Seksan suffered leg and mouth injuries from the impact of his vehicle’s console.

Police officers documented the scene and took photographs for evidence. They impounded all four involved vehicles at Thanyaburi Police Station for further examination. The drivers were summoned for detailed questioning to determine the exact cause of the accident, reported KhaoSod.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the Poh Teck Tung Foundation for transfer to the forensic department at Thammasat University Hospital. The family has been notified to arrange the funeral rites.