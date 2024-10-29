Ex-Russian mercenary hits a wall of ammunition trouble in Bangkok

An ex-Russian war dog found himself in the clutches of Bangkok police after a stash of ammunition was discovered in his swanky condo, along with explosive threats to take out rivals.

Immigration police officers swooped on 25 year old Russian national, Milo Yanovich, at his Makkasan-area pad in the Ratchathewi district yesterday, October 28. Police Major General Phanthana Nuchanart, deputy chief of the Immigration Bureau, spilled the beans at a press conference today, announcing the dramatic arrest.

A search of Milo’s flat unveiled a firearm magazine and a whopping 110 rounds of ammo spanning various calibres. While police kept his full name under wraps, the suspect was later identified as Yanovich.

The bust comes hot on the heels of a tip-off from an unnamed individual who reported chilling threats from a Russian neighbour. Yanovich allegedly sent menacing messages and photos of weapons, vowing to pick off his enemies one by one.

Acting on the intel, immigration police traced Milo’s hideaway, armed with a Criminal Court search warrant. They uncovered the incriminating ammo and gun magazine tucked away in a box beside his wardrobe.

During a grilling session, Yanovich admitted to his mercenary past with the Russian forces. However, he shifted some blame, claiming the incriminated hardware belonged to a Thai mate—whose name conveniently escaped him.

Yanovich now faces serious charges for illegal weapons possession and has been handed over to Din Daeng’s finest for further legal action.

