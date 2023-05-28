Bangkok couple on motorcycle fall into canal and die, leaving 10-month-old orphaned

Photo by Khaosod.

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a young married couple who fell into a canal while riding their motorcycle in Bangkok, leaving their 10-month old baby orphaned. Police are investigating the incident, checking CCTV footage to determine the cause of the accident.

The incident occurred near Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in the Ratchada area of Din Daeng district. A grey Honda Wave 125i motorcycle was found in the canal, along with the bodies of the husband and wife – 21 year old Natthapong, and 18 year old Monikan. Natthapong, who was driving the motorcycle at the time, was wearing a navy blue shirt and black shorts, while Monikan was dressed in a pink long-sleeved pyjama set.

According to Natthapong’s mother, Wilailak, the couple lived in Soi Satsana in the Phaya Thai district with their 10-month old child. Before the accident, the couple had left their baby in the care of relatives, saying they had errands to run and would return later. However, the sad news of their demise was later delivered to the family by authorities.

The investigation revealed that a rubbish collector had noticed the motorcycle’s tail light in the water and informed the authorities, who then discovered the couple’s bodies. It remains unclear when or how the accident occurred, and there were no other vehicles involved at the scene.

Police are now seeking any witnesses and are examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the true cause of the accident. The investigation is ongoing, and legal procedures will continue accordingly.

Follow us on :













The ThaiRSC reported in January that as many as 939,713 road accidents were reported in Thailand last year, up 4.7% from 2021. Road accidents killed 14,737 people, and injured 924,799 last year, ThaiRSC said. The committee reported that 536 deaths and 7,885 injuries were among foreigners.

Following the Songkran holiday this year, during the ‘seven deadly days‘ from April 11 to 17, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) revealed that there were 2,203 road accidents, 2,208 injuries, and 264 deaths during this period.