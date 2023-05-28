Pattaya schools drop scout uniform mandate to ease financial strain

Photo by The Pattaya News.

In Pattaya, officials have recently instructed all educational institutions under their authority to remove the mandate for students to wear scout and girl scout uniforms. This decision is in line with similar actions taken by other institutions across the country. The announcement was made through the ‘Pattaya Direct Line’ Facebook account following a statement by the Mayor of Pattaya, to ease the financial burden that uniform costs place on parents.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet stated that he will soon release an official document detailing the new guidelines for schools, The Pattaya News reported. He said that students who cannot afford scout uniforms will be allowed to wear their regular student uniforms, accompanied by a badge, scarf, or hat.

The mayor believes that this decision will help reduce household expenses, while ensuring that the scouting programme remains in line with the curriculum, providing comprehensive training for young learners.

It is important to note that this change is not compulsory for all students but is primarily intended as an alternative for families who find purchasing scout uniforms financially difficult. The scouting programme will continue to operate as usual, offering valuable learning experiences for students.

In a press release from the National News Bureau of Thailand and Pattaya City, Mayor Poramese Ngampiches emphasised that the decision to end the mandate for scout uniforms was made with the best interests of students and their families in mind.

In the past, some Thais have tried to help out their fellow citizens by donating used uniforms. Last year, a store owner in Northern Thailand’s province of Nakhon Sawan donated old school uniforms to families who didn’t have the money to buy their own. The store owner said that this is the second year the donation handout has been organised.