Bangkok to Loei bus crash in Chum Phae leaves one dead

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A Bangkok to Loei bus tragically veered off the road in Chum Phae, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. Rescue teams promptly responded to the scene to offer assistance and transport the injured to hospital facilities.

The accident occurred at 6.50am today, December 27, when the bus lost control near the Don Lan Forest Park junction on Maliwan Road in Nong Thum subdistrict, Chum Phae district, Khon Kaen province. Passengers on the bus were travelling home for the new year celebrations when the incident took place.

Advertisements

Rescue workers quickly arrived at the scene to provide aid to the injured, who numbered 20 in total. Unfortunately, one person succumbed to their injuries. The injured were swiftly taken to local hospitals for medical treatment.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the police. They are working to determine the factors that led to the bus losing control and veering off the road, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a coach bus driver crashed into a 12-wheel truck carrying pigs on Phet Kasem Road in the central province of Nakhon Pathom on October 14, leaving 31 university students injured.

Advertisements

Officers from Mueang Nakhon Pathom Police Station investigated the accident at about 6.45pm, along with rescuers from the Suksalanukroh Nakhon Pathom Foundation. The windscreen of the bus was shattered and its front door was jammed while the 12-wheel truck sustained minimal damage.

Rescuers rushed 31 victims to hospital with minor injuries. Other students who escaped the crash unscathed carefully removed their belongings from the damaged bus to a replacement vehicle.

The bus driver, 70 year old Chaiyasit Pattamaethin, waited for officers at the scene. He told police that he was transporting around 40 university students from Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok. They attended a nature conservation camp in the central province of Ratchaburi, and the accident occurred on their return journey.