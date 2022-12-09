Protests
Teen protestor claims police harassment
A child protestor aged only 13 is claiming he was followed and harassed by police after a protest at Sanam Luang – Democracy Monument – on Fathers’ Day earlier this week.
“Oia” (pseudonym) said that on Monday he tried to stage a protest calling for the repeal of the royal defamation law during an event commemorating the birthday of the late King Bhumibole.
Oia was stopped by plainclothes police officers near Thammasat University, across the street from Sanam Luang. According to Prachatai, the officers confiscated his sign saying “Repeal Section 112” and told him to move on.
At McDonald’s bear the Democracy Monument, Oia said another officer came to talk to him and confiscated more signs, so he went home to make another sign with the same message before returning in the evening. On the way back, he was stopped by plainclothes police near the Rattanakosin Hotel, who tried to convince him to go back to McDonald’s. They even offered to give him a lift on a police motorcycle, or to take him to a police station in a van.
After negotiations, Oia agreed to go back to the McDonald’s and noticed officers following him and taking pictures of him. He said he was approached by Pol Capt Chumphon Suthiprapha, an inspector from Metropolitan Police Division 2, who threatened him unless the 13-year-old showed him what was on the piece of paper.
An argument then took place, and officer then asked for Oia’s name and ID card. Around 10 plainclothes police then appeared with personnel from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS).
Around 10 minutes later, he received a call from his family telling him a police officer had visited them.
Oia is a regular protester. He was previously charged with violating the Emergency Decree in September 2021 and April of this year.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Teen protestor claims police harassment
Thailand’s Full Moon Party attracts 12,000 tourists
License to own unicorn issued by LA animal care authority
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Eight celebrities to join Japanese tycoon in space venture around the moon
In northeast Thailand, a pretty camping site is being offered for free
Flash flood warning issued for 9 provinces in southern Thailand
No link between phishing and Shopee transfer scam
From soapy king to supersleuth, Chuwit’s rehabilitation
Polish overstayer wanted by Interpol arrested in Koh Samui, Thailand
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
‘Pattaya Coffee on the Beach’ festival coming up tomorrow
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
Dengue fever in Thailand: How the zebra-striped mosquito wreaks havoc on residents
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
Thailand toughens visa policy to crackdown on illegal foreign businesses
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Stop giving monkeys cigarettes, beg locals in Lop Buri, Thailand
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
VIDEO: Policeman fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis4 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Guides3 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Crime3 days ago
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
-
Hot News4 days ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
-
Crime1 day ago
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day