Connect with us

Protests

Riot police use tear gas and fire rubber bullets at protesters in Bangkok, Thailand

Published

 on 

Photo via Twitter user @PencilmaniaTH

Riot police fired rubber bullets and used tear gas against unarmed protesters trying to march to the APEC Summit in Bangkok this morning. At least ten protesters were arrested.

The ‘People Stop APEC 2022’ group attempted to march from Lan Khon Mueang Town Square to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre where the APEC Summit is currently being held from November 16-19.

Riot police equipped with shields were ordered not to allow protestors near the centre. Protest leader Baramee Chairat asked the police to let protestors through and warned that the group would attempt to break through the police’s barrier in 10 minutes if they didn’t move.

Police stayed put and clashes broke out between them and protesters at around midday on Bangkok’s Dinso Road near the democracy monument. Several rubber bullets were fired at protesters in a close range of around two metres. At 12:35pm, police used tear gas against the group and protesters dispersed.

Spokesman for the police Pol. Maj. Gen. Achayon Khraithong defended the police’s use of rubber bullets and tear gas, claiming that they acted in self-defence after protesters threw rocks and sprayed spray paint at police.

Officers from Samran Rat Police Station said that 10 offenders were arrested for the vague crime of “not following rules at a protest set by police,” which is punishable by no more than one year in prison or a 20,000 baht fine.

At least two people were wounded by rubber bullets and a photographer for Reuters was injured in the clash.

Protesters call for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the end of the APEC 2022 Summit due to host PM Prayut being an illegitimate leader.

By the use of force, police have so far been successful in stopping protesters from getting anywhere near Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, where world leaders like Xi Jinping, Justin Trudeau, Kamala Harris, and Emmanuel Macron are attending the big meeting.

Protests are expected to continue today and tomorrow.

Thais are using the Twitter hashtag #ม็อบ18พฤศจิกา65 (#November18Mob) to share videos and pictures of the protest.

In one video on Twitter, a protester is seen being dragged away by several riot police…

In another video, riot police push a Buddhist monk…

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Protests40 seconds ago

Riot police use tear gas and fire rubber bullets at protesters in Bangkok, Thailand
Environment12 mins ago

Cambodian wildlife official charged with smuggling temple monkeys
Thailand26 mins ago

Phuket expects 1 billion baht revenue boost from yacht tourism
Sponsored5 hours ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Pattaya38 mins ago

VIDEO: Indian tourist reports theft by Pattaya sex worker, gets informed he broke law too
Thailand2 hours ago

Illegal German couple arrested again for stealing car in Phuket
World2 hours ago

North Korea warns US of a “fiercer” military response, launches another missile
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
Bangkok3 hours ago

European tourists sell jewellery on streets of Thailand to fund their ‘world tour’
Protests3 hours ago

20,000+ CCTV cameras in Bangkok are here to stay
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai cuckold left penniless after wife runs off with lover and 6 million baht lottery prize
Hua Hin4 hours ago

Bakery in Hua Hin reveals tasty Christmas day buffet menu
Media4 hours ago

Joyland cleared for cinema screenings in Pakistan
Food4 hours ago

Cambodia’s jasmine rice variety crowned best in world
Hot News5 hours ago

Judge rules MH17 plane crash over Ukraine result of deliberate Russian missile
Thailand5 hours ago

Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending