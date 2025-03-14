McLovin’ it: McDonald’s supersizes Thai expansion (video)

Friday, March 14, 2025
Picture courtesy of The SmartLocal Thailand

McDonald’s is going all out for a big year, pledging a whopping multi-million baht investment to expand and revamp its stores across Thailand.

Kittiwan Anuwatesakul, Chief Executive of McThai Co Ltd, dished out the details on the 700 million baht expansion, revealing plans to open 20 shiny new outlets, gobbling up 70-80% of the budget. Plus, 25 existing branches will get a fresh makeover.

By last year’s end, McThai boasted 240 branches nationwide but the exact spots for the new outlets remain a secret.

The revamped locations will serve up three sizzling design themes: Geometry, for a modern vibe; Essential Ingredients 2.0, with pop art flair; and Cube, featuring eye-catching graphics.

In 2024, the fast-food giant rolled out self-ordering kiosks (SOKs) in all Thai outlets. This year, McDonald’s plans to introduce even more SOKs at high-potential locations.

Sales in 2024 hit a juicy record of 7.9 billion baht, a 10% jump from the previous year, with burgers making up 55% of the sales and fried chicken 20%.

McThai is also keeping their brand fresh by teaming up with Thai boyband Daou and Offroad to capture the hearts of Generation Z.

Kittiwan forecasts the quick-service restaurant market in Thailand could hit a massive 47 billion baht by 2025, with early growth fuelled by tourism and the government’s Easy E-receipt tax rebate, Bangkok Post reported.

Despite economic hurdles, McThai is keeping its eyes on the prize, expecting single-digit growth in the quick-service sector this year but eyeing a tasty 10% revenue bump in 2025 in a bid to Raise Your Arches for more McDonald’s magic in Thailand!

McLovin’ it: McDonald's supersizes Thai expansion (video) | News by Thaiger
Picture of McThai Co Ltd., Chief Executive Kittiwan Anuwatesakul courtesy of Bangkok Post

Last year McDonald’s revealed its caring side by extending an invitation to employees of Texas Chicken, which closed its doors in September.

McDonald’s Thailand’s Recruitment Facebook page posted a message specifically encouraging Texas Chicken staff to apply for roles at McDonald’s, which operates over 230 branches nationwide.

“To our friends at Texas Chicken, we are sorry to hear that you will be closing your operations in Thailand. We want to offer our support and reassure you that McDonald’s, a global restaurant brand, has a range of opportunities available for everyone.”

