Thailand
Thailand’s Full Moon Party attracts 12,000 tourists
At least 12,000 foreign and Thai tourists attended Thailand’s final Full Moon Party of the year last night on Koh Pha Ngan island in Surat Thani province, southern Thailand.
A downpour of rain didn’t stop revellers from singing, dancing, and drinking on the island’s Haad Rin Beach on the 15th lunar night of 2022.
Koh Pha Ngan administrative officials, officers from Koh Pha Ngan Police Station, Tourist Police, immigration officers, and rescue volunteers patrolled the beach to ensure the safety of partygoers.
The world-famous party supported various local entrepreneurs such as neon face paint sellers, alcohol bucket sellers, passenger boat operators, bus operators, restaurants, hotels, hostels, bars, and convenience stores.
Assistant Chairman of the Tourism Council of Thailand Wiwat Chuenban said last night’s Full Moon Party was brimming with foreign tourists who were not at all discouraged by the adverse weather conditions.
Wiwat gave advice to local business owners…
“I would like to give a message to entrepreneurs in Koh Pha Ngan, especially at Haad Rin Beach. Please help to take care of tourists and keep them safe because tourists arriving will help the economy expand and recover faster. Most importantly, Thailand’s Full Moon Party itself is a unique selling point that draws in tourists.”
Thailand has surpassed its goal of 10 million foreign arrivals in 2022 and is aiming for much higher next year, said Wiwat. Thailand opening up its borders to tourists was a very good decision, he added.
More than 12,000 people convening on one beach under the full moon might seem plenty. However, the party drew in around 20,000 tourists a time prior to the Covid-19 pandemic – signalling that Thailand still has a way to go before the tourism industry is totally back on its feet.
The 40-year running party was cancelled for a long time during the pandemic, and when it returned, a measly few hundred people turned up at the beach after officials flip-flopped on allowing the party to go ahead.
The Full Moon Party during the Songkran holidays in April this year crossed the 10,000 attendee mark, instilling fresh hope that the island was coming back to life.
Interestingly, reports say that 20,000 people attended the July Full Moon Party – reaching pre-pandemic figures. In August, officials changed the date of the party last minute and attendance dropped by half again.
