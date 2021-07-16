Connect with us

Protests

Pro-democracy leaders indicted over last year’s protest at Bangkok’s Victory Monument

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ Parit_Chiwarak

14 pro-democracy protesters have been indicted for charges relating to a protest at Bangkok’s Victory Monument last year when emergency orders were in place. In a series of youth-led rallies, activists demanded the government and monarchy reform, making statements considered unprecedented and taboo in Thai society. The 14 protesters were charged with inciting the public, gathering to cause unrest and violating the Emergency Decree.

During the indictment yesterday, more than 40 officers were dispatched to the Office of the Attorney General to monitor the situation. The activists paid 35,000 baht for bail and were supported by a professor from Thammasat University and 5 MPs from the Move Forward Party. 5 of the activists did not meet with prosecutors yesterday as some were in quarantine after coming in contact with the virus, others could not be reached.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

