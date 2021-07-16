7 more provinces classified by the CCSA as “dark red” zones under maximum control

7 more provinces are classified as “dark red” provinces under maximum control, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today. Tight restrictions in dark red zones were imposed on Monday restricting interprovincial travel, limiting gatherings to no more than 5 people and ordering residents to stay at home from 9pm to 4am.

Despite the new restrictions this week, the Covid-19 situation has not improved, and officials are considering imposing more stringent measures to control the spread of the virus, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of Information News Division director Pensom Lertsithichai, who gave the daily CCSA report in English.

The 7 provinces added to the list are Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Udon Thani, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani. The spokesperson says those provinces are now classified as dark red zones because the number of daily infections has exceeded 100.

“These 7 provinces have detected over 100 new confirmed infections and therefore it is advised that people residing in these 7 provinces practice the same public health measures as announced in the maximum controlled areas.”

Dark Red zones

Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Yala, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Pattani, Songkhla, Narathiwat

*Recently added: Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Udon Thani, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani

