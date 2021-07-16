Connect with us

Thailand

7 more provinces classified by the CCSA as “dark red” zones under maximum control

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook /กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์ (BMA)

7 more provinces are classified as “dark red” provinces under maximum control, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today. Tight restrictions in dark red zones were imposed on Monday restricting interprovincial travel, limiting gatherings to no more than 5 people and ordering residents to stay at home from 9pm to 4am.

Despite the new restrictions this week, the Covid-19 situation has not improved, and officials are considering imposing more stringent measures to control the spread of the virus, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of Information News Division director Pensom Lertsithichai, who gave the daily CCSA report in English.

The 7 provinces added to the list are Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Udon Thani, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani. The spokesperson says those provinces are now classified as dark red zones because the number of daily infections has exceeded 100.

“These 7 provinces have detected over 100 new confirmed infections and therefore it is advised that people residing in these 7 provinces practice the same public health measures as announced in the maximum controlled areas.”

Dark Red zones

Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Yala, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Pattani, Songkhla, Narathiwat

*Recently added: Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Udon Thani, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 mins ago

7 more provinces classified by the CCSA as “dark red” zones under maximum control
Thailand6 mins ago

Police arrest 21 in Thong Lor party: drugs, alcohol, and birthday cake found
World15 mins ago

BioNTech vaccine makes 10x more anitbodies than Sinovac

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand27 mins ago

Thailand News Today | EU kicks Thailand off ‘green’ list, Red Cross buys Moderna, PM back to work
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
World1 hour ago

UPDATE: Germany hammered by floods, 93 dead; nearby countries also affected
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket Sandbox looking ahead to Russian, UK travellers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 106,951 active cases; provincial totals
Drugs2 hours ago

4 million methamphetamine pills abandoned after smugglers confronted by Chiang Mai patrol
Thailand3 hours ago

Swimmers beware: 2 baby crocodiles found in Si Racha lagoon
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

AstraZeneca asks to extend vaccine delivery date amid delays
Thailand3 hours ago

Phuket man to be reunited with jail associates after he is rearrested on drug charges
Crime3 hours ago

Methamphetamine en route to Hong Kong seized at Bangkok shipping company
World4 hours ago

Germany hammered by floods, 59 dead; nearby countries also affected
Visa5 hours ago

Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending