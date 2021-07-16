Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Despite warning, WHO OK with Thai plan of mixing vaccines

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The World Health Organisation softened its critical remarks on mixing vaccines. (via Clinical Trials Arena)

Despite an alarming quote from the World Health Organisation’s Chief Scientist warning against mixing vaccines, a WHO representative said after that the organisation is not opposed to Thailand’s mix and match strategy. With the efficacy of the Sinovac vaccine reduced as the Delta variant of Covid-19 becomes the dominant strain in Thailand, officials have approved a plan to administer booster shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine to those who had received 2 doses of Sinovac already, beginning with healthcare workers most at risk of exposure.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO Chief Scientist had highlighted the danger of mixing vaccines as very little testing and observation on the practice exists yet resulting in almost no data on the subject so far.

“It’s a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as mix and match. It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose.”

After Thailand’s National Communicable Disease Committee approved the booster shot method mixing vaccines, the acting WHO representative to Thailand addressed the statement with a more muted warning. They said Soumya’s statement was referring more to the risk of insufficient data and the danger of untrained individuals making personal decisions about which vaccines to mix and match. In contrast, national public health sectors working alongside government agencies have access to research and data to help make a more informed decision.

With proper research and careful monitoring, the risk of the unknown with mixing vaccines is reduced. Thailand has currently approved administering an AstraZeneca vaccine 3 to 4 weeks after an initial single Sinovac dose. They have also greenlit an AstraZeneca booster shot for frontline workers and medical staff after over 600 hospital workers vaccinated with 2 Sinovac doses got Covid-19 infections.

Thailand’s health officials confirmed that the decision to mix Sinovac and AstraZeneca came as a result of peer-reviewed local research carried out in Thailand, and manuals would be produced to educate the public and also the staff at vaccination sites.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
BookShe
2021-07-16 19:36
Sure they approve this. Since there are no studies in this regard, there is a few million guinea pig volunteer in Thailand to participate in this experiment. I can only hope that Thailand was asking some favor in return. A…
image
mic
2021-07-16 19:56
In my opinion Sinovac and AZ is much safer than mRNA. Nobody knows what happens with your DNA after vaccinated with mRNA vaccine. Even experts are not sure what will happen.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Despite warning, WHO OK with Thai plan of mixing vaccines
Protests2 hours ago

Pro-democracy leaders indicted over last year’s protest at Bangkok’s Victory Monument
Thailand3 hours ago

7 more provinces classified by the CCSA as “dark red” zones under maximum control

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Police arrest 21 in Thong Lor party: drugs, alcohol, and birthday cake found
World3 hours ago

BioNTech vaccine makes 10x more anitbodies than Sinovac
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | EU kicks Thailand off ‘green’ list, Red Cross buys Moderna, PM back to work
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
World4 hours ago

UPDATE: Germany hammered by floods, 93 dead; nearby countries also affected
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket Sandbox looking ahead to Russian, UK travellers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 106,951 active cases; provincial totals
Drugs5 hours ago

4 million methamphetamine pills abandoned after smugglers confronted by Chiang Mai patrol
Thailand6 hours ago

Swimmers beware: 2 baby crocodiles found in Si Racha lagoon
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

AstraZeneca asks to extend vaccine delivery date amid delays
Thailand6 hours ago

Phuket man to be reunited with jail associates after he is rearrested on drug charges
Crime6 hours ago

Methamphetamine en route to Hong Kong seized at Bangkok shipping company
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending