Hoteliers want Emergency Decree to be used to speed up vaccines | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Hoteliers want Emergency Decree to be used to speed up vaccines
Thailand’s hoteliers are wanting the Emergency Decree to be used to speed up vaccinations to fast track the scheduled reopening of the country by July. They say PM Prayut should use the power of the decree to let companies import vaccines with the FDA helping the move by approving more vaccines at reasonable prices.
William Heinecke, founder and chairman of Minor International says the government missed the opportunity to secure a Covax vaccine-sharing scheme earlier, leaving them to only have limited amounts of Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines.
“The government failed to inspire the public to take the vaccine and left them with negative feelings towards the vaccine. We will lose tourism trade to Vietnam, Hong Kong and Singapore because they have more efficient vaccination programmes.”
He points towards Europe being able to recover faster than Thailand thanks to their faster vaccination programmes which feature faster administrations of the vaccines as well as higher acceptance rates. Thirayuth Chirathivat, chief executive of Centara Hotels and Resorts, also says the government needs to establish a solid vaccination plan that is carried out efficiently. He says there also needs to be a better plan in place to bring back tourists.
He says tourists looking to enter Thailand could be put off from choosing to come if they have to do loads of paperwork instead of just using a digitalised method to prove they have been inoculated. It is no secret that Thailand loves paperwork, with critics saying the process could be slowed if it is not digitised.
“We have to compete with other countries to attract tourism as everyone has been beaten to zero.”
Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association is also pushing for a July reopening as she says the reopening scheme in October is not soon enough for hoteliers as 50% of hotel workers have lost their jobs.
Thailand has reported that it is starting human trials of its domestically-developed vaccine, but says it won’t be until next year that the vaccine can be rolled out.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s detention centres see almost 300 immigrants test positive for Covid-19
Almost 300 immigrants to Thailand have positive test results for Covid-19, according to The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The immigrants, in which most allegedly entered Thailand illegally, were tested at the Immigration Bureau’s detention centres in Suan Phlu and Bang Khen, with 297 testing positive for the virus.
The overcrowded centres have stopped accepting new detainees as the bureau is currently holding over 2,000 illegal migrants at various detention centres nationwide. In reponse to the overflow of detainees, a new 120-bed field hospital is being set up at the Royal Thai Police Sports Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.
The national police chief says those infected detainees would be sent to the new field hospital to receive treatment by doctors and nurses from the Police General Hospital. Most of the detainees are allegedly from Myanmar, but some are from Vietnam and Cambodia.
The Immigration Bureau Commissioner Sompong Chingduang says the spread of Covid infections was likely due to the centres being overcrowded. Just recently, The Disease Control Department launched an investigation after 77 migrants seemingly contracted Covid-19 while being held close together in cells at Thai immigration centres in Bangkok. Around 68 of the illegal migrants are reportedly Burmese, while the others are Laotian and Cambodian nationals.
Meanwhile, local residents in the southern province of Ranong have voiced their concerns over reports that temporary shelters will be created in the province to house Burmese refugees fleeing the violent fallout from the military coup in Myanmar. Nit Auytekkheng from the Ranong Chamber of Commerce says locals are worried the province will become a permanent centre for refugees.
The Royal Thai Army has confirmed plans to create refugee shelters in Ranong and the neighbouring province of Chumphon, insisting they will be temporary. The announcement comes after Human Rights Watch called on Thailand to stop deporting asylum seekers at the border.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand starts human trials of local Covid vaccine
Thailand is beginning human trials on its locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine, while setting its sights for a rollout of the vaccine next year. While the process seems sluggish compared to other vaccines, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the development would enable Thailand to be self-reliant as the country would not have to rely on vaccines from other nations.
“Production is expected to begin next year, with an estimated 25-30 million doses annually.”
The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation has developed a pilot NDV-HXP-S vaccine by teaming up with Mahidol University’s Tropical Medicine Department, the Programme for Appropriate Technology in Health, an American non-profit organisation, and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York. The vaccine consists of a inactivated virus to trigger immunity, using egg-based technology. So far, the GPO says trials have shown promising results.
“Even though we can produce vaccines in the country, it is from technology transfer and under management of the owners of the brands and technology. But today, if we are successful we can be self-reliant and determine our own direction.”
A total of 460 volunteers would be recruited for the human trials. They must be in good health and free of Covid-19. Volunteers will be screened and have their backgrounds checked and undergo health and blood checks.
Punnee Pitisuttithum, the head of the Vaccine Trial Centre at Mahidol University’s Tropical Medicine Department, said that the first human trial was conducted on 4 volunteers yeterday. Banchong Mahaisavariya, president of Mahidol University, said the first and second phases of human trials will test the safety of the vaccine and its ability to trigger immunity.
The GPO is aware of SARS-CoV-2 virus mutations so the vaccine is also being developed to help with this situation, adding that the pilot vaccine showed it was effective against the South African strain.
Chulalongkorn University is also developing its own vaccine, which uses Messenger RNA technology with human trials expected to begin soon.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health minister says locals on Phuket and Koh Samui will be vaccinated before tourists return
Thailand’s health minister is reassuring the public that there will be enough vaccines to immunise locals, particularly on the popular holiday islands Phuket and Koh Samui, before Thailand reopens to foreign tourists.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says 800,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine arrived in Thailand over the weekend. He says 100,000 doses will go to Phuket and 50,000 doses will go to Koh Samui.
When asked at a press conference if up to 900,000 doses could be sent to Phuket before tourists arrive, Anutin said it could potentially be arranged, according to Nation Thailand.
The 2 tourist islands were declared areas of “economic significance” and are included in the first phase of the country’s Covid-19 immunisation plan. According to Nation Thailand, Anutin said the vaccines need to be distributed in these areas to help boost Thailand’s economy which took a beating from the lack of foreign visitors during the pandemic.
The rest of the Sinovac doses will be distributed in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre in the recent wave of infections just outside Bangkok. Anutin says there’s enough doses of the vaccine to deal with the current situation.
Another round of 1 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine are set to arrive in April. Anutin says the ministry is currently negotiating with the company for another 5 million doses.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Hoteliers want Emergency Decree to be used to speed up vaccines
Children in Thai border town trained to duck and cover in case of Myanmar conflict
Furious pageant fans accuse Laos of copying Thai contestant’s fishy costume
Protest leader Parit sentenced to 15 days’ additional detention for contempt of court
Thailand’s detention centres see almost 300 immigrants test positive for Covid-19
Oops! Culture Ministry deletes website suggestion that traditional Thai garment could be used to commit suicide
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO
Phuket to present reopening plan this Friday with fingers crossed
EU, US imposes sanctions on 11 Myanmar officials over coup violence
Bangkok police officer caught on film following actress into public toilet
Thailand starts human trials of local Covid vaccine
Phuket and Koh Samui request bulk deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines
Soi Cowboy bar owner says the business has survived the pandemic, but revenue has fallen by 70%
Thailand News Today | Fallout from weekend protest violence, Samut Prakan Covid cluster | March 22
“Samui Wonder Island” safe and sealed travel scheme to launch in July
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
149 new cases of Covid today- Covid-19 Update
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Bang Khae vaccination drive begins as Bangkok records 100 new infections
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Officials tracking down foreigners with fake IDs opening up illegal businesses in Chiang Rai
Myanmar military unfazed by looming sanctions
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
Krabi businesses battle to survive the tourist crisis | VIDEO
Socially distanced Songkran traditions allowed, water fights likely to be banned
Top Buddhist organisation in Myanmar stops activities to protest military violence
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Opinion2 days ago
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
- Thailand2 days ago
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
- Opinion2 days ago
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
- Events3 days ago
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
- Crime19 hours ago
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection