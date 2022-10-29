Politics
“Where is Nancy?” Man attacks US Speaker Pelosi’s husband with hammer
Apparently fueled by rhetoric from former President Donald Trump and Q-Anon conspiracy theories, a man broke into the home of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband with a hammer while demanding to see her. The attack is seen by many as a foreshadowing of potential political violence with the upcoming midterm elections in the United States just one week away.
The 42 year old man was arrested and taken to the hospital along with Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul. The 82 year old man went in for surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his hands and right arm. Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery. The assailant was booked into San Francisco County Jail in absentia as he remains in the hospital. He is facing prosecution for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, battery, elder abuse, and other charges.
Police say that the man broke into the back door of Nancy and Paul Pelosi’s home after two in the morning, with police being alerted at 2.27am. They reportedly received a coded call from Paul who had asked the intruder to use the toilet and called 911 emergency services from a phone that was charging in the bathroom. The 911 operator suspected more to his coded language and sent out an “A-priority wellbeing check” that officials are crediting as potentially saving Pelosi’s life.
Officers responded quickly and arrived to find Paul Pelosi fighting with his attacker to gain control of the hammer according to Thai PBS. Police attempted to intervene but the attacker grabbed the hammer and hit Pelosi before being tackled and taken into custody.
Speaker Pelosi was not at home at the time or there would have been a full security detail assigned to her home. The Speaker of The House is an important position that is second in line to the presidency should something happen to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Nancy Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the attack, but the attacker reportedly shouted “Where is Nancy?” indicating that his home invasion was meant to threaten or harm the Speaker of the House.
While not a lot of official information has been released about the attacker, online user accounts that appear to be owned by him supported and shared conspiracy theories and hate speech. Older posts show he was a hemp jewellery maker that appears to have been radicalized more recently. Later posts included hate speech towards transgender people and women, and anti-Semitic comments, rants against tech company censorship, and references to satanic paedophilia.
POLITICAL RESPONSE
Pelosi is a frequent target of right-wing attacks, as the Congressional leader of the Democratic Party. Many Republican extremists reference her with incendiary language to fire up their base in hopes of winning the upcoming election.
Officially, the attack drew criticism from both sides of the political aisle, with the president calling Pelosi, and the Republican leaders of both the House and the Senate, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell respectively, saying they reached out to Pelosi and publicly condemned the attack.
But some Republican provocateurs were quick to attack Pelosi and other Democrats in the wake of the home invasion. Fox News pundits blamed Democrats for being soft on crime and allowing the attack to occur. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel gave a speech just hours after the attack riling up her supporters by asking if they were ready to fire Nancy Pelosi.
Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger pointed at inflammatory rhetoric and the spread of voter fraud conspiracy, falsehoods, and often violent verbal attacks on political opponents. He condemned the radicalisation and called on Republicans to speak out.
“When you convince people that politicians are rigging elections, drink babies’ blood, etc, you will get violence. This must be rejected.”
For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Stealing from the Red Cross – How low can Thailand’s corrupt officials go?
“Where is Nancy?” Man attacks US Speaker Pelosi’s husband with hammer
Puffing Israeli passenger puts Bangkok flight at risk
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
This weekend: Thailand Comic Con 2022 in Bangkok
Hornbills fly again over Lampang Chae Son
Palang Pracharath Party could be dissolved, ex-acting PM banned
Thailand’s First Food Rescue App “Yindii” | Thaiger Podcast Ep.10
World-Class Medical Hub for Regenerative Cellular Therapy Centre in Bangkok, Thailand
Content creators should not miss all included at GUMP Ari.
Thailand News Today | Thailand will officially enter winter tomorrow
Thai policeman & govt official arrested for selling personal info to scam call centre
Police say US gunman’s weapon was taken from him a week before attack
Airlines ramp up Chiang Mai flights in time for High Season in Thailand
Stockholm’s fugitive king cobra found hiding in wall cavity
Gamblers allegedly cheated & attacked at casino in Bangkok
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Angry elephant smashes pickup truck windscreen in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cultural Activities4 days ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
- Indonesia3 days ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Property News4 days ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
- Food3 days ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
- Guides2 days ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites2 days ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime3 days ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Crime3 days ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya