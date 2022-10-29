Connect with us

Politics

“Where is Nancy?” Man attacks US Speaker Pelosi’s husband with hammer

image

Published

 on 

image
PHOTO: Paul Pelosi, husband of US Speaker of the House Nancy, was attacked with a hammer in his home. (via NBC/Fox)

Apparently fueled by rhetoric from former President Donald Trump and Q-Anon conspiracy theories, a man broke into the home of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband with a hammer while demanding to see her. The attack is seen by many as a foreshadowing of potential political violence with the upcoming midterm elections in the United States just one week away.

The 42 year old man was arrested and taken to the hospital along with Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul. The 82 year old man went in for surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his hands and right arm. Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery. The assailant was booked into San Francisco County Jail in absentia as he remains in the hospital. He is facing prosecution for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, battery, elder abuse, and other charges.

Police say that the man broke into the back door of Nancy and Paul Pelosi’s home after two in the morning, with police being alerted at 2.27am. They reportedly received a coded call from Paul who had asked the intruder to use the toilet and called 911 emergency services from a phone that was charging in the bathroom. The 911 operator suspected more to his coded language and sent out an “A-priority wellbeing check” that officials are crediting as potentially saving Pelosi’s life.

Officers responded quickly and arrived to find Paul Pelosi fighting with his attacker to gain control of the hammer according to Thai PBS. Police attempted to intervene but the attacker grabbed the hammer and hit Pelosi before being tackled and taken into custody.

Speaker Pelosi was not at home at the time or there would have been a full security detail assigned to her home. The Speaker of The House is an important position that is second in line to the presidency should something happen to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the attack, but the attacker reportedly shouted “Where is Nancy?” indicating that his home invasion was meant to threaten or harm the Speaker of the House.

While not a lot of official information has been released about the attacker, online user accounts that appear to be owned by him supported and shared conspiracy theories and hate speech. Older posts show he was a hemp jewellery maker that appears to have been radicalized more recently. Later posts included hate speech towards transgender people and women, and anti-Semitic comments, rants against tech company censorship, and references to satanic paedophilia.

POLITICAL RESPONSE

Pelosi is a frequent target of right-wing attacks, as the Congressional leader of the Democratic Party. Many Republican extremists reference her with incendiary language to fire up their base in hopes of winning the upcoming election.

Officially, the attack drew criticism from both sides of the political aisle, with the president calling Pelosi, and the Republican leaders of both the House and the Senate, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell respectively, saying they reached out to Pelosi and publicly condemned the attack.

But some Republican provocateurs were quick to attack Pelosi and other Democrats in the wake of the home invasion. Fox News pundits blamed Democrats for being soft on crime and allowing the attack to occur. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel gave a speech just hours after the attack riling up her supporters by asking if they were ready to fire Nancy Pelosi.

Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger pointed at inflammatory rhetoric and the spread of voter fraud conspiracy, falsehoods, and often violent verbal attacks on political opponents. He condemned the radicalisation and called on Republicans to speak out.

“When you convince people that politicians are rigging elections, drink babies’ blood, etc, you will get violence. This must be rejected.”

For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Chon Buri7 seconds ago

Stealing from the Red Cross – How low can Thailand’s corrupt officials go?
image
Politics51 seconds ago

“Where is Nancy?” Man attacks US Speaker Pelosi’s husband with hammer
image
Thailand57 mins ago

Puffing Israeli passenger puts Bangkok flight at risk
image
Sponsored1 day ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
image
image
Events1 hour ago

This weekend: Thailand Comic Con 2022 in Bangkok
image
Environment2 hours ago

Hornbills fly again over Lampang Chae Son
image
Politics2 hours ago

Palang Pracharath Party could be dissolved, ex-acting PM banned
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand’s First Food Rescue App “Yindii” | Thaiger Podcast Ep.10
image
Press Room4 hours ago

World-Class Medical Hub for Regenerative Cellular Therapy Centre in Bangkok, Thailand
image
Bangkok Travel20 hours ago

Content creators should not miss all included at GUMP Ari.
image
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand will officially enter winter tomorrow
image
Thailand21 hours ago

Thai policeman & govt official arrested for selling personal info to scam call centre
image
World21 hours ago

Police say US gunman’s weapon was taken from him a week before attack
image
Travel21 hours ago

Airlines ramp up Chiang Mai flights in time for High Season in Thailand
image
Environment22 hours ago

Stockholm’s fugitive king cobra found hiding in wall cavity
image
Thailand22 hours ago

Gamblers allegedly cheated & attacked at casino in Bangkok
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending