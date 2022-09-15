Connect with us

Media

Report indicates TikTok’s search results create polarisation

Published

 on 

PHOTO: V.T. Polywoda via Flickr

A new report on TikTok’s search feature has concluded that the social media platform is producing polarising information. Climate change, politics, the war in Ukraine and Covid-19 searches were all found to produce misinformation on the platform. The study, by NewsGuard, claims that toxicity and false claims are a “significant threat” at TikTok. 

NewsGuard is self-described as a “journalism and technology tool” as it rates the credibility of certain websites. The company noted that TikTok’s search results were more polarising than Google’s, despite producing little to no misinformation. A study back in September found that the top 20 results from 27 TikTok searches on news topics, found that 19.5 per cent of suggested videos contained false or misleading claims.

NewsGuard researchers said they compared TikTok and Google search results for information concerning abortion, Covid-19, school shootings, US elections, the war on Ukraine, and other news.

Conspiracy theories promoted by QAnon and apparent home recipes for hydroxychloroquine (a drug that has been used to treat malaria and lupus), were found in the searches.

But a spokesperson at TikTok says that NewsGuard’s method is flawed.

“Our Community Guidelines make clear that we do not allow harmful misinformation, including medical misinformation, and we will remove it from the platform. We partner with credible voices to elevate authoritative content on topics related to public health and partner with independent fact-checkers who help us to assess the accuracy of content.”

The former senior vice president of engineering for Twitter, Alex Roetter, testified yesterday at a Senate hearing on the impact of social media on national security. In his testimony, he said that the Chinese government is an investor in TikTok parent company Bytedance. He went further to say that the government has incentives to maximise profit and user engagement.

Roetter says social media companies stand to benefit from attention-grabbing online content despite the harmful effects it may have on society. He then noted that the algorithm pushes different information on Chinese youth compared to that of US youth.

“The TikTok algorithm pushes educational science, engineering, and math content on Chinese youth while pushing a feed containing twerking videos, misinformation, and other destructive content to US children.”

Chief operating officer Vanessa Pappas says the social media giant’s terms of service and community guidelines help ensure the company’s vision of a safe and authentic experience.

“Our policies have zero tolerance for disinformation, violent extremism and hateful behaviour.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism8 mins ago

Over 5 million foreign tourists arrived in Thailand in 9 months, government says
Cannabis44 mins ago

Can I donate blood in Thailand if I smoke cannabis?
Politics57 mins ago

Germany reveals Putin blames Ukraine for confict
Sponsored3 hours ago

Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots
Media1 hour ago

Report indicates TikTok’s search results create polarisation
Thailand2 hours ago

WHO urges world to end Covid pandemic
Bangkok2 hours ago

VIDEO: Python attacks Royal Forest Department officer in Bangkok
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Famous Thai rapper Milli denied entry into South Korea
Thailand2 hours ago

Celebrity Thai couple charged over Forex-3D scam
Crime3 hours ago

Young pregnant Thai woman found dead in pond, signs of foul play
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok to declare disaster zones in areas hit by severe flooding
Bangkok3 hours ago

Cheap plane tickets go on sale today and tomorrow in Bangkok
Thailand3 hours ago

Cannabis bill quashed by vote in House
World3 hours ago

King Charles III sacks 100 staff & employs brother, Prince Andrew
North East4 hours ago

Boy in northeast Thailand dies of respiratory disease
Thailand4 hours ago

Wealthy Foreign applications for new Thai Visa | GMT
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending