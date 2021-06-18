Connect with us

Politics

Thammanat Prompaew said to be PPRP’s next secretary-general

Neill Fronde

Published 

19 seconds ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO:Thammanat Prompaew is favored to be the PPRP's next secretary-general.

MP Thammanat Prompaew, the controversial convicted drug smuggler turned politician, is favoured to become the next secretary-general of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, sources say. A meeting of the party’s general assembly will take place in Khon Kaen province today where an announcement may be made.

The embattled Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister is considered to be the likely successor to Anucha Nakasai, the Prime Minister’s Office Minister and current secretary-general of the PPRP. He is said to have won the endorsement of Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon as well.

The MP has been under scrutiny after details came to light of a 1993 drug trafficking conviction and 4 years in prison in Australia, with opposition leaders fighting for his removal. But the Constitutional Court ruled that the statute of limitation had passed and criminal records outside of Thailand were of little importance, so he was fit to serve.

Thammanat declared that he was ready to take on the role, should the PPRP offering the secretary-general position. He also mentioned that the meeting today would likely discuss the complete overhaul of the ruling party’s hierarchy and set the course for the next election and long-term future of the party.

He declared that the party is ready to fight for political power in the next upcoming election, but also intends to show that the PPRP will be an influential institution in politics for the foreseeable future.

There are conflicting reports regarding the relationship of potential future secretary-general Thammanat and the current holder of the position Anucha. Rumours have circulated that Anucha may have submitted a letter of resignation in advance of the meeting where Thammanat’s nomination is expected.

The prospective appointee dismissed those allegations as the standard rumours one would expect to hear before a party’s general assembly meeting where a successor may be named. Thammanat claims that there is no bad blood between the two and that he has an amicable relationship with the current secretary-general. Besides, a source suggests that the leader of the PPRP is already in possession of resignation letters from every executive of the party, so there would be no need for Anucha to write another one.

Thammanat maintains he is ready for the secretary-general position but that the party leader has not mentioned officially any change to the structure of the party, though rumours seem to indicate the imminent nomination.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics19 seconds ago

Thammanat Prompaew said to be PPRP’s next secretary-general
Thailand7 mins ago

Pattaya security guard dies after crashing into garbage truck
Thailand44 mins ago

Killer’s sentence reduced from 10 years to 3, plus community service

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Phuket50 mins ago

Over 300 Phuket businesses awarded SHA Plus accreditation ahead of re-opening
Chon Buri1 hour ago

142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket 62% vaccinated, Sandbox ready to play in, hopefully
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 3,058 new cases and 22 deaths
Krabi2 hours ago

Krabi hotels pin hopes on Phuket sandbox success
Tourism2 hours ago

Tourism bodies concerned vaccination uncertainty will disrupt re-opening
Indonesia3 hours ago

Over 350 vaccinated medical workers in Indonesia infected, dozens hospitalised
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Nightlife businesses petition government to reopen, sell alcohol
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Koh Larn 70% vaccinated as Pattaya eyes reopening
Economy16 hours ago

BMA extends permits for street vendors to 2 years for stability
Phuket18 hours ago

Expats in Phuket without a work permit can register for a Covid-19 vaccine
Environment18 hours ago

Tar balls wash ashore on several Phuket beaches
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending