Politics
Thammanat Prompaew said to be PPRP’s next secretary-general
MP Thammanat Prompaew, the controversial convicted drug smuggler turned politician, is favoured to become the next secretary-general of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, sources say. A meeting of the party’s general assembly will take place in Khon Kaen province today where an announcement may be made.
The embattled Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister is considered to be the likely successor to Anucha Nakasai, the Prime Minister’s Office Minister and current secretary-general of the PPRP. He is said to have won the endorsement of Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon as well.
The MP has been under scrutiny after details came to light of a 1993 drug trafficking conviction and 4 years in prison in Australia, with opposition leaders fighting for his removal. But the Constitutional Court ruled that the statute of limitation had passed and criminal records outside of Thailand were of little importance, so he was fit to serve.
Thammanat declared that he was ready to take on the role, should the PPRP offering the secretary-general position. He also mentioned that the meeting today would likely discuss the complete overhaul of the ruling party’s hierarchy and set the course for the next election and long-term future of the party.
He declared that the party is ready to fight for political power in the next upcoming election, but also intends to show that the PPRP will be an influential institution in politics for the foreseeable future.
There are conflicting reports regarding the relationship of potential future secretary-general Thammanat and the current holder of the position Anucha. Rumours have circulated that Anucha may have submitted a letter of resignation in advance of the meeting where Thammanat’s nomination is expected.
The prospective appointee dismissed those allegations as the standard rumours one would expect to hear before a party’s general assembly meeting where a successor may be named. Thammanat claims that there is no bad blood between the two and that he has an amicable relationship with the current secretary-general. Besides, a source suggests that the leader of the PPRP is already in possession of resignation letters from every executive of the party, so there would be no need for Anucha to write another one.
Thammanat maintains he is ready for the secretary-general position but that the party leader has not mentioned officially any change to the structure of the party, though rumours seem to indicate the imminent nomination.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
