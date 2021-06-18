Pattaya security guard dies after crashing into garbage truck

Last night in Pattaya, a security guard drove his motorbike into the back of a garbage truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 43 year old security guard was driving on Road Number 36 on the Pattaya Rayong Bypass. His name has been withheld from media until his relatives have been notified of his passing. Police say the man worked for a Thai oil company.

The uninjured garbage truck driver did not provide his version of the events that led to the security guard dying. He did give his regrets for the accident and the recently departed.

The garbage truck driver’s name has not been released. Following the accident, he accompanied the police for additional proceedings. The police plan to review nearby CCTV footage.

Thai media says there were many bystanders at the scene. Albeit, all of the bystanders say they didn’t see exactly what happened.

The first assessment was that.. the security guard drove into the back of the garbage truck.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

