Connect with us

Thailand

Pattaya security guard dies after crashing into garbage truck

Jack Arthur

Published 

18 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: David Lewis Gross/Flickr

Last night in Pattaya, a security guard drove his motorbike into the back of a garbage truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 43 year old security guard was driving on Road Number 36 on the Pattaya Rayong Bypass. His name has been withheld from media until his relatives have been notified of his passing. Police say the man worked for a Thai oil company.

The uninjured garbage truck driver did not provide his version of the events that led to the security guard dying. He did give his regrets for the accident and the recently departed.

The garbage truck driver’s name has not been released. Following the accident, he accompanied the police for additional proceedings. The police plan to review nearby CCTV footage.

Thai media says there were many bystanders at the scene. Albeit, all of the bystanders say they didn’t see exactly what happened.

The first assessment was that.. the security guard drove into the back of the garbage truck.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand18 seconds ago

Pattaya security guard dies after crashing into garbage truck
Thailand38 mins ago

Killer’s sentence reduced from 10 years to 3, plus community service
Phuket44 mins ago

Over 300 Phuket businesses awarded SHA Plus accreditation ahead of re-opening

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Chon Buri1 hour ago

142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket 62% vaccinated, Sandbox ready to play in, hopefully
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 3,058 new cases and 22 deaths
Krabi2 hours ago

Krabi hotels pin hopes on Phuket sandbox success
Tourism2 hours ago

Tourism bodies concerned vaccination uncertainty will disrupt re-opening
Indonesia3 hours ago

Over 350 vaccinated medical workers in Indonesia infected, dozens hospitalised
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Nightlife businesses petition government to reopen, sell alcohol
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Koh Larn 70% vaccinated as Pattaya eyes reopening
Economy16 hours ago

BMA extends permits for street vendors to 2 years for stability
Phuket18 hours ago

Expats in Phuket without a work permit can register for a Covid-19 vaccine
Environment18 hours ago

Tar balls wash ashore on several Phuket beaches
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Private vaccines, PM promises to re-open Thailand, Phuket Sandbox | June 17
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending