Student Union denies protests are being engineered by opposition Thai politicians | The Thaiger

Politics
Student Union denies protests are being engineered by opposition Thai politicians
The Student Union of Thailand has hit back at a suggestion from “royalist” groups that political activists are being manipulated by politicians. Spokesperson Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul says it is the students themselves who are organising everything, including coming up with a 10 point manifesto, which includes a controversial call for reform of the Thai Monarchy.
Last month, Panusaya read out the manifesto at a rally of around 1,000 students at the Rangsit Campus of Thammasat University in Bangkok. The manifesto also calls for the dissolution of the Thai parliament, fresh elections, constitutional reform and an end to the intimidation of those critical of the government.
But it’s the unprecedented call for reforms the constitution and changes to the role of the Head of State that is causing the most controversy. Thailand’s strict lese-majeste law has long meant that such discussions are completely taboo, with offenders risking lengthy prison sentences of up to 15 years.
Panusaya says that the controversial nature of some of the students’ demands should rule out the possibility that they’re being controlled by others, whether political figures or academics.
“If we used a teacher as an adviser, he would not have allowed me to read the 10 demands. We did it without consulting anyone else. We have planned and thought carefully before taking action.”
She adds that she warned her lecturer to prepare himself before she spoke, insisting he was not aware of the content of her speech.
“He did not know what we were going to say. When I finished the speech, he said, ‘it (the manifesto) was aggressive, wasn’t it?’”
Nation Thailand reports that a large-scale demonstration is planned for September 19 in Bangkok, marking the anniversary of the 2006 military coup against the elected government of Thaksin Shinawatra. Panusaya says the rally will continue overnight but is not sure how many days it may go on for. She says she’s aware of the risks she is taking by participating in such events, with many protesters already arrested on serious charges, including sedition. She admits adding the topic of the Monarchy into the mix increases the risk.
“It puts my life on the line. I talk straight, I cannot keep silent. It is a problem that must be solved. If we do not tackle the structural issues, to accommodate everyone, then the chronic issues will persist. The country must achieve real democracy.”
In addition, she says social media has proven an invaluable tool in increasing awareness and recruiting more young people to the cause.
“It wakes up many people. There are a lot of people who think like us. It is human nature that if we know that many people share our views, then we have the courage to speak out, our fear is lessened. But we will see on September 19.”
The Thai Army staged a coup against the elected caretaker government of PM Thaksin Shinawatra on September 19, 2006. It was Thailand’s first non-constitutional change of government in 15 years, followed a year-long political crisis involving the former PM, his allies, and political opponents and occurred less than a month before nationwide elections were scheduled to be held.
It was widely reported in Thailand and elsewhere that General Prem Tinsulanonda, Chairman of the Privy Council at the time, was the ‘mastermind’ of the coup. The Army cancelled the scheduled October 15 elections, cancelled the 1997 constitution, dissolved parliament, banned protests and all political activities, censored Thailand’s media, arrested cabinet members and declared martial law.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
MP proposes opening casinos in Thailand, legalising online gambling
A Thai politician is pushing for the legalisation of gambling and proposing Thailand open casinos at popular tourist destinations like Bangkok and Phuket, saying that it would increase tax revenue. A leader of the Thai Civilised Party Mongkolkit Suksintharanon says he wants to start a committee to research plans for so-called entertainment complexes which would have a casino, hotel, theme park and other entertainment spots. He says these complexes should be in popular areas like Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Phitsanulok, Rayong, Ubon Ratchathani and Nakhon Ratchasima. He says that legalising gambling could earn tax money, especially online gambling. There are […]
Politics
Families call on government for answers to alleged activist abductions
Families of those who were allegedly abducted while abroad are calling on the government to give answers to the missing cases. The families gathered together yesterday in remembrance of those they lost from enforced disappearances. Recently, protests sparked after the June disappearance of Wanchalearm Satsaksit who was living in exile in Cambodia. Surveillance footage shows Wanchalearm, a Thai Monarchy critic, appearing to get forced into a car. Activists say that he was abducted, and some suspect he was murdered. His sister, Sitanan, says both Thai and Cambodian governments could not give her much information about what happened to her brother. […]
Politics
Activist burns copy of public assembly law handed to him by police
The pro-democracy activist, Panupong Chadnok, also known as “Mike Rayong”, has responded to police handing him a copy of the Public Assembly Act by setting fire to it. Panupong is currently out on bail, having been arrested on charges of sedition. The Bangkok Post reports that this latest act of defiance took place at a rally in Bangkok yesterday, with Panupong’s actions cheered by supporters, who also displayed the 3-fingered, anti-government salute. It’s understood the Free People Group and the Revolutionary Labour Group organised the rally, with around 100 people in attendance. When some activists set up a stage and […]
Health Minister insists chemical ban must stay, as farmers plead for compromise
Truck flips after police chase near the Myanmar border
PM confirms negligence in officials’ handling of “Boss” case
Facebook responds to proposed media laws in Australia with a threat to ban sharing of news posts
Popular Thai teenage game streamer killed in motorcycle crash
Student Union denies protests are being engineered by opposition Thai politicians
Home-grown cannabis bill ready for parliament review
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
Thailand is prepared for a 2nd wave of the coronavirus, health officials say
Toilet and bathroom destroyed as septic tank explodes – 1 person injured
Thailand planning land and rail passageway, bypassing congested Strait of Malacca
Gunfire exchange kills alleged drug dealer, injures 3 police
MP proposes opening casinos in Thailand, legalising online gambling
90 day Thai Immigration reporting deadline passes
Phuket man arrested for posing as a monk, asking for money
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
Thai immigration police arrest foreigners with fake IDs
Thailand’s retail and property markets adapt and move online
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
Bangkok visa agent arrested for fake extensions
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Debate rages behind closed doors on allowing return of foreign tourists
- Phuket3 days ago
Plan on the table to allow Europe’s ‘snowbirds’ into Thailand for up to 9 months
- Crime4 days ago
Police do nothing as alleged gangster threatens Phuket family
- Bangkok4 days ago
Find an abandoned car in Bangkok, get half the fine
- Crime4 days ago
19 year old arrested for allegedly recruiting teens for prostitution