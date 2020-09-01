Popular Thai teenage game streamer killed in motorcycle crash | The Thaiger

Road deaths
Popular Thai teenage game streamer killed in motorcycle crash
A well-known teenage game streamer died after he crashed his Ducati motorcycle while riding with a group of his friends. The 17 year old, Chanon Chuchart, made videos playing popular games like Grand Theft Auto V. He has more than 11,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel Omnuay Studio and his Facebook has more than 100,000 followers.
Witnesses told local TV reporters that a group of about 20 bikers were driving on a road in the Nakhon Nayok province in Central Thailand when Chanon lost control, hitting a traffic median and then crashing into a tree. Emergency responders say Chanon suffered severe injuries and died instantly. It has not been reported if the teenager was wearing a helmet.
Just a day before the accident, Chanon posted on his Facebook page with a photo of himself with his red Ducati saying he was going to go on a trip with his friends. He was also planning on selling his motorcycle for 450,000 baht.
Some of his fans have posted videos on YouTube in remembrance of Chanon.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
วันนี้พักนะค้าบสตรีมยาวติดต่อกันหลายวันเกินเหนื่อยยย พน.แจกันน ปล.จริงแล้วคือพน.ไปเที่ยวต้องตื่นไว🤪
Posted by Omnuay on Saturday, August 29, 2020
