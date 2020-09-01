image
Connect with us

Thailand

Home-grown cannabis bill ready for parliament review

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Home-grown cannabis bill ready for parliament review | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Unsplash: Ryan Lange
    • follow us in feedly

Cannabis could be grown at home, if a draft revision to the Thai Narcotics Act is passed. Those who want to grow cannabis, both for personal use or to sell, would need permission from the Food and Drug Administration. The bill is ready to be reviewed by parliament.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says he is going to keep pushing for hemp and cannabis to be Thailand’s new cash crops, adding that home growing cannabis can generate income for people. He says the focus for legalising cannabis is to use the plant as medicine and to also create economic opportunities.

The draft was forwarded to the Council of State for a review. Then it will be sent to the House of Representatives and parliament to be vetted.

After the draft is passed, the health ministry plans to include cannabis in Thailand’s list of essential medicines. Medical cannabis would then be covered under the 30 baht universal healthcare scheme. The health minister says he’s even putting pressure on the FDA to pick up the speed when it comes to making cannabis-based medicines more available.

“I spent one year working with the FDA to revise narcotic laws. I understand the problems and I pledge that we will make cannabis more accessible to the public for medical use, and its use will not lead to unwanted effects.”

While Thailand is loosening up cannabis laws, Anutin says they also need to make sure the legalisation doesn’t have any negative effects on society. A tracing and tracking method would be put in place to make sure the plant isn’t abused, but Anutin did not go into detail about how the cannabis would be controlled.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Truck flips after police chase near the Myanmar border

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Truck flips after police chase near the Myanmar border | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

A truck flipped over, critically injuring 2 people, after police chased a truck with Burmese workers who allegedly crossed the border illegally. The government recently ordered border officials to step up their patrol on Myanmar border and make sure people aren’t crossing illegally after the neighboring country reported a spike in coronavirus cases. Immigration police in the northern province Tak noticed an empty truck heading west to the Thai-Myanmar border in the Mae Sot district. About an hour later, 2 trucks came back full of people. Officials pulled the vehicles over. 1 truck drove off while the other crashed into […]

Continue Reading

Road deaths

Popular Thai teenage game streamer killed in motorcycle crash

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

46 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Popular Thai teenage game streamer killed in motorcycle crash | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook: Omnuay

A well-known teenage game streamer died after he crashed his Ducati motorcycle while riding with a group of his friends. The 17 year old, Chanon Chuchart, made videos playing popular games like Grand Theft Auto V. He has more than 11,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel Omnuay Studio and his Facebook has more than 100,000 followers. Witnesses told local TV reporters that a group of about 20 bikers were driving on a road in the Nakhon Nayok province in Central Thailand when Chanon lost control, hitting a traffic median and then crashing into a tree. Emergency responders say Chanon suffered […]

Continue Reading

Tourism

Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Hanny Naibaho on Unsplash

The Bank of Thailand has issued a sombre warning that the ongoing ban on foreign tourists returning to Thailand may have an even worse impact next year. Don Nakornthab, from the BOT’s economic and policy department, says if international tourists are not allowed back into the country soon, Thailand’s tourism industry will face even bigger threats next year. A report in the Bangkok Post says both the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the National Economic and Social Development Council have already reduced their forecasts of foreign tourists this year to 6.7 million (the vast majority of that number arriving in […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending