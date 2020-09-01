Home-grown cannabis bill ready for parliament review | The Thaiger

Thailand
Home-grown cannabis bill ready for parliament review
Cannabis could be grown at home, if a draft revision to the Thai Narcotics Act is passed. Those who want to grow cannabis, both for personal use or to sell, would need permission from the Food and Drug Administration. The bill is ready to be reviewed by parliament.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says he is going to keep pushing for hemp and cannabis to be Thailand’s new cash crops, adding that home growing cannabis can generate income for people. He says the focus for legalising cannabis is to use the plant as medicine and to also create economic opportunities.
The draft was forwarded to the Council of State for a review. Then it will be sent to the House of Representatives and parliament to be vetted.
After the draft is passed, the health ministry plans to include cannabis in Thailand’s list of essential medicines. Medical cannabis would then be covered under the 30 baht universal healthcare scheme. The health minister says he’s even putting pressure on the FDA to pick up the speed when it comes to making cannabis-based medicines more available.
“I spent one year working with the FDA to revise narcotic laws. I understand the problems and I pledge that we will make cannabis more accessible to the public for medical use, and its use will not lead to unwanted effects.”
While Thailand is loosening up cannabis laws, Anutin says they also need to make sure the legalisation doesn’t have any negative effects on society. A tracing and tracking method would be put in place to make sure the plant isn’t abused, but Anutin did not go into detail about how the cannabis would be controlled.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Truck flips after police chase near the Myanmar border
A truck flipped over, critically injuring 2 people, after police chased a truck with Burmese workers who allegedly crossed the border illegally. The government recently ordered border officials to step up their patrol on Myanmar border and make sure people aren’t crossing illegally after the neighboring country reported a spike in coronavirus cases. Immigration police in the northern province Tak noticed an empty truck heading west to the Thai-Myanmar border in the Mae Sot district. About an hour later, 2 trucks came back full of people. Officials pulled the vehicles over. 1 truck drove off while the other crashed into […]
Road deaths
Popular Thai teenage game streamer killed in motorcycle crash
A well-known teenage game streamer died after he crashed his Ducati motorcycle while riding with a group of his friends. The 17 year old, Chanon Chuchart, made videos playing popular games like Grand Theft Auto V. He has more than 11,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel Omnuay Studio and his Facebook has more than 100,000 followers. Witnesses told local TV reporters that a group of about 20 bikers were driving on a road in the Nakhon Nayok province in Central Thailand when Chanon lost control, hitting a traffic median and then crashing into a tree. Emergency responders say Chanon suffered […]
Tourism
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
The Bank of Thailand has issued a sombre warning that the ongoing ban on foreign tourists returning to Thailand may have an even worse impact next year. Don Nakornthab, from the BOT’s economic and policy department, says if international tourists are not allowed back into the country soon, Thailand’s tourism industry will face even bigger threats next year. A report in the Bangkok Post says both the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the National Economic and Social Development Council have already reduced their forecasts of foreign tourists this year to 6.7 million (the vast majority of that number arriving in […]
Health Minister insists chemical ban must stay, as farmers plead for compromise
Truck flips after police chase near the Myanmar border
PM confirms negligence in officials’ handling of “Boss” case
Facebook responds to proposed media laws in Australia with a threat to ban sharing of news posts
Popular Thai teenage game streamer killed in motorcycle crash
Student Union denies protests are being engineered by opposition Thai politicians
Home-grown cannabis bill ready for parliament review
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
Thailand is prepared for a 2nd wave of the coronavirus, health officials say
Toilet and bathroom destroyed as septic tank explodes – 1 person injured
Thailand planning land and rail passageway, bypassing congested Strait of Malacca
Gunfire exchange kills alleged drug dealer, injures 3 police
MP proposes opening casinos in Thailand, legalising online gambling
90 day Thai Immigration reporting deadline passes
Phuket man arrested for posing as a monk, asking for money
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
Thai immigration police arrest foreigners with fake IDs
Thailand’s retail and property markets adapt and move online
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
Bangkok visa agent arrested for fake extensions
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Debate rages behind closed doors on allowing return of foreign tourists
- Phuket3 days ago
Plan on the table to allow Europe’s ‘snowbirds’ into Thailand for up to 9 months
- Crime4 days ago
Police do nothing as alleged gangster threatens Phuket family
- Bangkok4 days ago
Find an abandoned car in Bangkok, get half the fine
- Crime4 days ago
19 year old arrested for allegedly recruiting teens for prostitution