Politics
Royal defamation case dropped against Thai activist
A Thai political and human rights activist admitted he is surprised the court dismissed a royal defamation charge against him.
Tiwagorn Withiton was arrested after posting a picture of himself on Facebook wearing a t-shirt printed with “I lost faith in the monarchy” in June 2020.
The political arm of the military, Internal Security Operations Command, visited Tiwagorn’s house soon after the post went viral on social media and told him to stop wearing the shirt. He refused.
Police then turned up at his home on July 9, 2020, bundled him into an ambulance and took him to Khon Kaen Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital. The then 44 year old was given an injection in both arms, held in the hospital for 13 days and later charged under Sections 112 and 116 of the Criminal Code for royal defamation and sedition, and also for a violation of the Computer Crime Act.
Tiwagorn’s mother added that police officers raided their home and confiscated his computer, smartphone, and the offending t-shirt. Police then made his mother sign a document, of which the content was unknown.
The human rights activist was eventually discharged on 22 July 2020 after fellow sympathisers demanded his release.
Yesterday a local news agency reported that Khon Kaen Provincial Court dropped the lèse majesté case against him. The court found that the evidence did not prove the defendant intended to defame or express hostility to the monarch.
Tiwagorn expressed his surprise after the ruling. He said…
“I’m also surprised because I really thought I would get it. This is beyond my expectation. Is this mercy?”
Tiwagorn first wore the t-shirt with the words “I have lost faith in the monarchy” on 16 June 2020 when he went to the local market and the farm.
The 46 year old made known that no one referred to it. It was only when he posted a photo on Facebook of himself wearing the t-shirt with the caption “Losing faith doesn’t mean overthrowing the monarchy. Losing faith is a feeling inside the heart toward something, like losing love, losing connection, losing affection, losing trust.”
Section 112 of the Criminal Code criminalises individuals who defame or express hostility to the Thai monarchy and carries a jail sentence of three to 15 years.
SOURCE: Prachatai
