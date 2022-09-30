Phuket’s governor Narong braces for storm Noru

Phuket’s Governor Narong held a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on Wednesday to prepare the island province for tropical Storm Noru.

Narong said officials are ready to handle the storm with water removal, shelter, food, and other assistance. He said…

“Every relevant office is ready to help as fast as possible with plans.”

Meanwhile, Noru has wreaked havoc on other parts of Thailand, mainly the northeast region. More than 4,000 people in Thailand’s northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani have been evacuated as of Wednesday night as Noru advanced on the region.

Residents in 11 of Thailand’s provinces have been warned as the storm is expected to push the Chao Phraya River to the brink. Residents near waterways, are now being told that the storm could push the river’s water levels up by 66 centimetres.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the Royal Irrigation Department issued the warnings yesterday. The 11 provinces include Bangkok, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Sing Buri, Lop Buri, Nonthaburi, Ayutthaya, Chai Nat, and Ang Thong.

In addition to Vietnam and Thailand, the storm also hit the Philippines. Five rescue workers died on the main island of the Philippines earlier this week. Noru is the strongest storm to hit the island nation so far this year.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express

