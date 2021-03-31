PM says Thailand won’t turn away Burmese refugees, but reports say already 2,000 have been refused | Thaiger

Politics
PM says Thailand won’t turn away Burmese refugees, but reports say already 2,000 have been refused
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Burmese refugees won’t be turned away, but reports say Thailand has already refused around 2,000 asylum seekers from entering. PM Prayut says the refugees would be let in on humanitarian grounds after more than 500 civilians have been killed since Myanmar’s junta took over in a coup on February 1.
“Thailand will not turn them away. When they are in trouble, we will not deny them entry to our country. However, this does not mean we will declare our intention to allow them in with open arms.”
PM Prayut spoke after the Myanmar army’s air strikes against the Karen National Union last week sent ethnic Karen civilians fleeing across the border to Thailand. Activist group Karen Information Center said 2,009 people are now internally displaced and hiding in the jungle, having been forced back into Myanmar shortly after crossing the border with Thailand. But about 3,000 Karen people were able to flee across the border to Thailand without being turned away.
“After we asked questions (such as) what are their problems in your country, they said, ‘there’s no problem.’ So, since there is no problem, can they just return home for the time being? We didn’t force them (to return) with guns, we even shook hands and blessed them good luck.”
“We have to take care of them based on humanitarian principles. We have a lot of experience… There is no way we will push them back if the fighting is still ongoing. But if there is no fighting now, can they return to their home?”
But when asked about reports that refugees were being denied entry, PM Prayut said it was necessary for authorities to enforce requirements for legal entries.
“If there is a war, that’s another scenario. In the event the situation escalates, leading to deaths and injuries, the government will put in place measures to deal with an influx.”
David Eubank, founder of the relief organisation Free Burma Rangers, said it was the first time in 20 years that airstrikes had been carried out in the area.
Despite the government’s denials, several human rights groups, including the European Karen Network, have criticised the Thai authorities.
“Forcibly sending people back into a conflict zone amounts to refoulement and is against international refugee law.”
Since the February 1 coup by Myanmar’s military, which removed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy from elected power, more than 510 people have been killed. And, the violence has been escalating daily as Saturday alone saw 114 people killed. On Monday, 14 people were shot dead including children and women, according to the advocacy group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
Politics
Thanathorn acknowledges, responds to lèse majesté charge
The former leader of the now disbanded Future Forward Party has appeared at a Bangkok police station to face a charge of lèse majesté. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, now leader of the Progressive Movement, appeared at Nang Loeng Police Station to acknowledge the charge, also known as section 112 of the Criminal Code.
Section 112 makes it an offence to insult, defame, or criticise the monarchy and carries a penalty of up to 15 years’ imprisonment. The Bangkok Post reports that the charge was filed by Apiwat Kanthong, who is part of the team assisting the vice-minister to the PM’s Office. Anyone can file a charge of lèse majesté against someone they believe guilty of the offence. The charge against Thanathorn relates to a January 18 Facebook Live broadcast in which he criticised Thailand’s vaccine procurement process.
In his broadcast, Thanathorn referred to a technology transfer agreement that gives Siam Bioscience sole rights to manufacture the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine in Thailand. The firm is wholly owned by the Crown Property Bureau. In responding to reporters, Thanathorn insists he was merely questioning the government’s process and didn’t say anything that would defame the monarchy.
“If you go back to listen to what I said in the clip, you’ll find nothing that violates Section 112. 2 months have passed, and you can see what I said back then was true – overreliance on a vaccine by a single company is a risk.”
After the Facebook Live broadcast, the government attempted to have it banned, with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society seeking a court order to have it blocked in Thailand. However, the bid was rejected by the Criminal Court.
Meanwhile, Thanathorn remains critical of the national vaccine rollout, telling reporters yesterday that he was concerned about the slow pace of inoculation.
“Since February 28, when vaccination began, only 150,000 jabs have been administered, or 5,000 shots a day. We still have 1 million doses in hand. Why don’t we speed up using them?”
Thailand now has a million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, as well as 117,000 AstraZeneca doses. Medics say the vaccination plan is proceeding in line with expectations, with health workers and high-risk groups prioritised. Another 800,000 doses of Sinovac have just passed inspection and will be distributed to 22 priority provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
Thai government denies backing Myanmar’s junta
Thailand’s government leaders are now denying backing Myanmar’s junta government 2 days after its military shot and killed over 100 Burmese citizens. PM Prayut made the announcement to the media yesterday at the Government House.
“In what ways do we support Myanmar troops? Nobody supports use of violence against the people.”
But recently, PM Prayut was accused of supplying rice to Myanmar’s military, in which he denied. He also defended the Thai military’s decision to send representatives to attend Myanmar’s Armed Forces Day celebrations, saying Thailand needs to engage and maintain a communications channel.
The move to appear to support Myanmar’s military is quite unpopular as the February 1 coup has earned the country harsh international criticisms along with receiving sanctions from the US, UK, and EU. As the violence against anti-coup protesters continues, even more civilians are being killed. This week saw several children being shot and kllled, with graphic pictures adorning the internet. The death toll, as of yesterday, has risen to 460, with no sign of stopping.
Now PM Prayut says Thailand is preparing to see a rush of Burmese refugees looking to escape the political violence in Myanmar.
“It is a military channel. We need mechanisms which will enable us to follow political developments in Myanmar. The countries share a border and we will be affected.”
“We don’t want an exodus into our territory, but we will observe human rights, too.”
But human rights as a refugee in Thailand may not be what many think. Since Thailand is not a signatory of the UNHCR 1951 Refugee Convention, anyone seeking asylum in Thailand, risk facing arrests or deportations. PM Prayut has also said he is not getting involved or not even looking at what is going on in Myanmar as he confirms his stance to follow Asean’s non-interference principle.
For now, he says Thailand is continuing to engage in economic activities with Myanmar, but says the government is carefully weighing that decision against measures imposed by Asean and other international organisations. Governor Sitthichai Chindaluang says measures are in place to accommodate refugees, but says those who fled out of panic would be asked to return to Myanmar. But those who fled out of fear for their safety would be sheltered on a humanitarian basis near the border.
Recently, the border has even seen Myanmar military aircraft nearing, with planned airstrikes pushing the ethnic Karen tribes out of their dwellings. According to a source, almost 2,200 villagers fled across the border to Mae Hong Son’s Sariang district in Myanmar after airstrikes on a military base killed 1 soldier and injured 2 more.
Singapore is also speaking up as its government recently said the Asean community needs to take a stronger stance against the violence being imposed by the junta in Myanmar.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
Hundreds of Burmese refugees flee to Thailand, risking arrest and deportation
Hundreds of Burmese refugees are fleeing to Thailand in a risky bid to escape the Myanmar army, which seized government in a coup de etat on February 1. The Royal Thai Army has set up temporary camps to deal with the massive influx of immigrants, but since Thailand is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, the immigrants are subject to being arrested and sent back home.
Burmese asylum seekers are joining members of the ethnic Karen group by attempting to take refuge in a hilly border region featuring the Song Kalia River, which separates the 2 countries. The head of the foreign affairs department of the Karen National Union, Padoh Saw Taw Nee, told DW that there are now over 2,000 refugees in the camps by the border.
“Most of them are young people. There are a few doctors; the others are journalists, lawyers, lawmakers and also people who have abandoned the police and military.”
He told DW that troops from Myanmar were trying to enter the camp where civil disobedience movement members were staying. The rebel army initially stopped about 200 soldiers and 8 trucks from entering, but 5 hours later more soldiers arrived, demanding to enter. He says they eventually left without a fight, but says preparations for the worst are being made.
“We made it clear to them that there would be a battle if they came in. We will launch negotiations and meet the Thai authorities, the UN Refugee Agency and the ICRC because the KNU will not be able cope on its own for very long.”
In Thailand, preparations are underway for an influx of refugees from Myanmar. At the Tao Tahn temple in Sangkhlaburi, which is about 300 kilometres (180 miles) northwest of Bangkok, there are stacks of plastic plates and cutlery piling up in the prayer room.
But, the Thai government is trying to stop the flow of refugees by keeping the roughly 2,000 kilometre border with Myanmar closed, as it was shut due to Covid-19 measures. Such moves to keep refugees from entering Thailand has some criticising the government for not helping its neighbours who are facing a potentially dangerous situation. Bill Frelick, the refugee and migrants rights director at Human Rights Watch, says Thai authorities should let the refugees come.
“The Thai government should immediately allow all asylum seekers fleeing the violent crackdown in Myanmar access to desperately needed protection.”
Thai authorities announced to the media that football stadiums, schools and other sites had been converted to welcome refugees from Myanmar, but those refugees remain unprotected from authorities arresting them and deporting them. The military government, which took power in a coup in 2014, has said it would change Thailand’s asylum policies, but that has yet to happen.
SOURCE: DW
Roger Bruce
Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:14 am
Soon the Burmese Military will kill more people than the Roads in Thailand
2 great countries to visit …..lol
Good Luck Thailand
Roger Bruce
Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:19 am
It is sickeningly obvious Thailand Backs this Burmese Military scum
I hope Karma is real cos one day the top in Thai Gov will get theirs
If so, I hope it hurts like hell
Good Luck Thailand