Thai PM will consider waiving quarantine for vaccinated visitors to Phuket | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM will consider waiving quarantine for vaccinated visitors to Phuket
The Thai PM says he’s willing to consider a call from the Phuket business community to allow vaccinated foreigners to bypass quarantine. Prayut Chan-o-cha says in order to compete with other countries popular with tourists, Phuket plans to re-open fully to vaccinated foreigners from July, meaning the government must make sure the country’s vaccine rollout is on track.
“The point is how we can we ensure the safety (of this re-opening programme). Phuket, for instance, has proposed that vaccinated tourists should be exempted from the mandatory quarantine. Well, if possible, I’m ready to take care of that.”
From tomorrow, the mandatory 14-day quarantine period will be halved for vaccinated foreigners visiting the 6 tourism provinces of Phuket, Krabi, Phangnga, Surat Thani (Koh Samui), Chon Buri (Pattaya) and Chiang Mai. From July, vaccinated tourists visiting Phuket will not have to quarantine at all, provided the government succeeds in its ambition to vaccinate 70% of the island’s population before July 1.
The Bangkok Post reports that the PM has called for a digital platform to be created to register all foreign tourists. Speaking after yesterday’s cabinet meeting, he said such a platform is also being created to manage the country’s vaccine rollout. The Finance Ministry is working with Krungthai Bank to develop a system to record the allocation of vaccines, which is being handled by the Public Health Ministry.
Referring to recent clusters of Covid-19 at wet markets in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces, the PM says every market in Thailand must strictly follow disease prevention measures, including regular temperature checks and the wearing of face masks for both workers and customers.
Meanwhile, Bangkok’s deputy governor, Sophon Phisutthiwong, who heads up the government’s Covid-19 task force, says each district office in the capital has been ordered to check markets to ensure they comply with ventilation and hygiene requirements.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Bangkok
Bangkok market vendor’s obese monkey seized by wildlife authorities
Thai wildlife authorities seized an extremely fat macaque monkey, known as Godzilla, and have now placed the 3 year old monkey on a strict diet.
Godzilla’s owner is a meatball vendor in Bangkok’s Min Buri district. Reports say Godzilla was often tied to the market stall, snacking on treats from passersby. Weighing 20 kilograms, Godzilla became somewhat of a local attraction.
A local, concerned about the monkey’s health, made a complaint with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. Many have compared Godzilla to another obese monkey called Uncle Fatty who died.
Wildlife officials say macaque monkeys are classified under Thai law as a protected animal, giving them authority to investigate and seize Godzilla from his owner.
A recent report from the department says the monkey has lost weight and is now down to 17 kilograms. Godzilla is now adjusting to a nutritious diet of bananas, cabbage, lentils, pumpkin, sunflower seeds and insect protein supplements.
But the monkey is still morbidly overweight, and veterinarians cannot do blood tests because the blood vessels are hard to find.
Some Thais on social media are now calling on Godzilla to be sent back to his owner, saying that he can be put on a diet at home. Wildlife authorities say the macaque monkey is a protected animal and cannot be a household pet.
“อัพเดทน้องก็อต”
เมื่อวันที่ 29 มี.ค. 2564 หัวหน้าและสัตวแพทย์จากศูนย์ช่วยเหลือสัตว์ป่าที่ 2 (กระบกคู่)…
Posted by ชุดปฏิบัติการพิเศษเหยี่ยวดง on Monday, March 29, 2021
SOURCES: The Sun | Facebook:ชุดปฏิบัติการพิเศษเหยี่ยวดง
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Bangkok
Tourism officials push to add Bangkok to “sandbox” travel scheme
Tourism officials are calling for Bangkok to be included in the new “sandbox” travel scheme which will allow foreign visitors who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel to specific tourist destinations that have reached herd immunity. Phuket and Koh Samui are set to reopen under the model in July. Tourism officials are now pushing for Bangkok to reopen under the scheme in October.
Bangkok is the main transit hub for international arrivals in Thailand. 90% of Pattaya’s foreign visitors arrive from Bangkok, according to Tourism Council of Thailand vice president Vichit Prakobgosol. Adding Bangkok to the sandbox travel scheme could draw in 3 million visitors and help Thailand reach the goal of 6.5 million foreign tourists by the end of the year.
Phuket was the first tourist location to develop plans for a sandbox that would allow tourists to enter there before the full border reopening. The TCT estimates 2 million tourists will visit and bring 105 billion baht of money into the economy. The Phuket Tourist Association reports vaccination is increasing to 10,000 to 12,000 jabs a day, and the Phuket airport reached 10,000 arrivals per day, up from 2,000 just months ago. Prior to Covid-19, Phuket saw arrivals from 60,000 to 100,000 people a day.
Following Phuket’s lead, 5 other provinces recently announced sandbox schemes: Koh Samui, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Krabi, and Phang Nga. These areas are predicted to bring at least another million travellers and 50 billion baht in revenue to Thailand’s tourist economy. The TCT hopes the add Bangkok to this group to run up tourism numbers.
To prepare for foreign tourists, TCT president Chamnan Srisawat says the government needs to announce bilateral agreement for travel bubbles between nearby low-risk nations. Creating vaccine certificates right away will give businesses an idea of tourist volume, he says.
The tourism industry has been struggling for the past year due to the lack of international arrivals. Unemployment in the tourism industry has spiked, rising from 411,840 to 1.45 million.
The tourism index is at the second-lowest it’s been since the pandemic began, behind the second quarter of 2020 when lockdowns were first put in place. The index stands at 36 now, dropping from 62 in the previous quarter. Anything under 100 signals low confidence in tourism.
To help boost domestic tourism, the government has relaxed restrictions for Songkran hoping the April holiday will bring an estimated 3.2 million domestic trips and 12 billion baht of tourism spending.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Bangkok
Court says prison guards violated detained protesters’ human rights
The multiple late-night attempts to take the detained protest leaders out of their prison cells for random Covid-19 testing was a violation of their human rights, the Criminal Court ruled today. The court said inmates can only be removed from their cell, even for Covid-19 testing, during “normal hours.” No action was taken against the prison guards.
Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, a detained pro-democracy activist, said in previous reports that the attempts to remove him from his cell constituted intimidation. The Justice Minister later denied claims of sinister motives, saying the attempts were to test the detainees for Covid-19.
Apparently, officers at Bangkok Remand Prison tried to take a few detained protesters out of their cells at 9pm on March 16. Arnon says he and others in the cell told them not to follow the guards because it seemed suspicious.
Guards came back multiple times in the night with others in uniforms and no name tags, all armed with batons, Arnon says. The last attempt was around 2:30am. In previous reports, Arnon said he believed their lives would be in danger if they allowed the prison guards to take them out of their cell.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thai PM will consider waiving quarantine for vaccinated visitors to Phuket
Northern Thailand sees dangerous levels of pollution
Thanathorn acknowledges, responds to lèse majesté charge
Thai PM joins world leaders in calling for pandemic treaty
Suspected drug dealer nabbed with 2,000 methamphetamine pills after motorbike crash
Thailand News Today | Thailand vaccination program rolls out, Myanmar latest | March 30
Thai high-speed rail has 3 new contracts, projects estimated at 27.4 billion baht
Girl in a coma after being struck by skyrocket launched from temple
Phuket sets questionable goal of vaccinating 50,000 in 7 days
“Satan Shoes” with human blood faces lawsuit for stepping on Nike trademark
Bangkok market vendor’s obese monkey seized by wildlife authorities
Some Pattaya businesses oppose quick reopening to foreign tourists
Chinese tourists expected to travel to Phuket in July, Europeans at the end of the year
21 year old accused of defrauding more 100 people in surfskate board scam
Thailand jobs listings rise in February, labour force recovering from pandemic
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Economy3 days ago
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
- Opinion4 days ago
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
- Thai Life3 days ago
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
- Thai Life3 days ago
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
- Myanmar3 days ago
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
- Drugs4 days ago
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup