Thai PM will consider waiving quarantine for vaccinated visitors to Phuket | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai PM will consider waiving quarantine for vaccinated visitors to Phuket

Maya Taylor

23 seconds ago

Thai PM will consider waiving quarantine for vaccinated visitors to Phuket
PHOTO: Yu Xiong / Flickr

The Thai PM says he’s willing to consider a call from the Phuket business community to allow vaccinated foreigners to bypass quarantine. Prayut Chan-o-cha says in order to compete with other countries popular with tourists, Phuket plans to re-open fully to vaccinated foreigners from July, meaning the government must make sure the country’s vaccine rollout is on track.

“The point is how we can we ensure the safety (of this re-opening programme). Phuket, for instance, has proposed that vaccinated tourists should be exempted from the mandatory quarantine. Well, if possible, I’m ready to take care of that.”

From tomorrow, the mandatory 14-day quarantine period will be halved for vaccinated foreigners visiting the 6 tourism provinces of Phuket, Krabi, Phangnga, Surat Thani (Koh Samui), Chon Buri (Pattaya) and Chiang Mai. From July, vaccinated tourists visiting Phuket will not have to quarantine at all, provided the government succeeds in its ambition to vaccinate 70% of the island’s population before July 1.

The Bangkok Post reports that the PM has called for a digital platform to be created to register all foreign tourists. Speaking after yesterday’s cabinet meeting, he said such a platform is also being created to manage the country’s vaccine rollout. The Finance Ministry is working with Krungthai Bank to develop a system to record the allocation of vaccines, which is being handled by the Public Health Ministry.

Referring to recent clusters of Covid-19 at wet markets in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces, the PM says every market in Thailand must strictly follow disease prevention measures, including regular temperature checks and the wearing of face masks for both workers and customers.

Meanwhile, Bangkok’s deputy governor, Sophon Phisutthiwong, who heads up the government’s Covid-19 task force, says each district office in the capital has been ordered to check markets to ensure they comply with ventilation and hygiene requirements.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Bangkok

Bangkok market vendor’s obese monkey seized by wildlife authorities

Thaiger

19 hours ago

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Bangkok market vendor's obese monkey seized by wildlife authorities
Photo via Facebook/ ชุดปฏิบัติการพิเศษเหยี่ยวดง

Thai wildlife authorities seized an extremely fat macaque monkey, known as Godzilla, and have now placed the 3 year old monkey on a strict diet.

Godzilla’s owner is a meatball vendor in Bangkok’s Min Buri district. Reports say Godzilla was often tied to the market stall, snacking on treats from passersby. Weighing 20 kilograms, Godzilla became somewhat of a local attraction.

A local, concerned about the monkey’s health, made a complaint with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. Many have compared Godzilla to another obese monkey called Uncle Fatty who died.

Wildlife officials say macaque monkeys are classified under Thai law as a protected animal, giving them authority to investigate and seize Godzilla from his owner.

A recent report from the department says the monkey has lost weight and is now down to 17 kilograms. Godzilla is now adjusting to a nutritious diet of bananas, cabbage, lentils, pumpkin, sunflower seeds and insect protein supplements.

But the monkey is still morbidly overweight, and veterinarians cannot do blood tests because the blood vessels are hard to find.

Some Thais on social media are now calling on Godzilla to be sent back to his owner, saying that he can be put on a diet at home. Wildlife authorities say the macaque monkey is a protected animal and cannot be a household pet.

“อัพเดทน้องก็อต”
เมื่อวันที่ 29 มี.ค. 2564 หัวหน้าและสัตวแพทย์จากศูนย์ช่วยเหลือสัตว์ป่าที่ 2 (กระบกคู่)…

Posted by ชุดปฏิบัติการพิเศษเหยี่ยวดง on Monday, March 29, 2021

 

SOURCES: The Sun | Facebook:ชุดปฏิบัติการพิเศษเหยี่ยวดง

Bangkok

Tourism officials push to add Bangkok to “sandbox” travel scheme

22 hours ago

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Tourism officials push to add Bangkok to "sandbox" travel scheme
Photo via Wikimedia

Tourism officials are calling for Bangkok to be included in the new “sandbox” travel scheme which will allow foreign visitors who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel to specific tourist destinations that have reached herd immunity. Phuket and Koh Samui are set to reopen under the model in July. Tourism officials are now pushing for Bangkok to reopen under the scheme in October.

Bangkok is the main transit hub for international arrivals in Thailand. 90% of Pattaya’s foreign visitors arrive from Bangkok, according to Tourism Council of Thailand vice president Vichit Prakobgosol. Adding Bangkok to the sandbox travel scheme could draw in 3 million visitors and help Thailand reach the goal of 6.5 million foreign tourists by the end of the year.

Phuket was the first tourist location to develop plans for a sandbox that would allow tourists to enter there before the full border reopening. The TCT estimates 2 million tourists will visit and bring 105 billion baht of money into the economy. The Phuket Tourist Association reports vaccination is increasing to 10,000 to 12,000 jabs a day, and the Phuket airport reached 10,000 arrivals per day, up from 2,000 just months ago. Prior to Covid-19, Phuket saw arrivals from 60,000 to 100,000 people a day.

Following Phuket’s lead, 5 other provinces recently announced sandbox schemes: Koh Samui, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Krabi, and Phang Nga. These areas are predicted to bring at least another million travellers and 50 billion baht in revenue to Thailand’s tourist economy. The TCT hopes the add Bangkok to this group to run up tourism numbers.

To prepare for foreign tourists, TCT president Chamnan Srisawat says the government needs to announce bilateral agreement for travel bubbles between nearby low-risk nations. Creating vaccine certificates right away will give businesses an idea of tourist volume, he says.

The tourism industry has been struggling for the past year due to the lack of international arrivals. Unemployment in the tourism industry has spiked, rising from 411,840 to 1.45 million.

The tourism index is at the second-lowest it’s been since the pandemic began, behind the second quarter of 2020 when lockdowns were first put in place. The index stands at 36 now, dropping from 62 in the previous quarter. Anything under 100 signals low confidence in tourism.

To help boost domestic tourism, the government has relaxed restrictions for Songkran hoping the April holiday will bring an estimated 3.2 million domestic trips and 12 billion baht of tourism spending.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Bangkok

Court says prison guards violated detained protesters’ human rights

2 days ago

Monday, March 29, 2021

Court says prison guards violated detained protesters' human rights
Photo via Facebook

The multiple late-night attempts to take the detained protest leaders out of their prison cells for random Covid-19 testing was a violation of their human rights, the Criminal Court ruled today. The court said inmates can only be removed from their cell, even for Covid-19 testing, during “normal hours.” No action was taken against the prison guards.

Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, a detained pro-democracy activist, said in previous reports that the attempts to remove him from his cell constituted intimidation. The Justice Minister later denied claims of sinister motives, saying the attempts were to test the detainees for Covid-19.

Apparently, officers at Bangkok Remand Prison tried to take a few detained protesters out of their cells at 9pm on March 16. Arnon says he and others in the cell told them not to follow the guards because it seemed suspicious.

Guards came back multiple times in the night with others in uniforms and no name tags, all armed with batons, Arnon says. The last attempt was around 2:30am. In previous reports, Arnon said he believed their lives would be in danger if they allowed the prison guards to take them out of their cell.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

