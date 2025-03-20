Heated sepak takraw match kicks off late-night brawl

A late-night altercation between neighbours in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, involved a dispute over a sepak takraw game.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station reported the incident occurred at 11.06pm, yesterday, March 19. Officers, along with local rescue services, arrived at the scene to find two injured people resulting from a violent confrontation involving knives and metal rods.

The first man, 40 year old Sathaporn, sustained injuries from a knife to his left hand, bore cuts on his neck and experienced swelling on his head from being struck with a blunt object. The second person, 35 year old Naraphat, suffered injuries to his right arm, also attributed to sharp objects.

Both men received preliminary first aid and were subsequently taken to a hospital. At the scene, police collected a knife sheath as evidence and found broken glass bottles behind the house.

Sathaporn, the homeowner, explained that the conflict arose due to repeated incidents where Naraphat, who rents the house opposite, played sepak takraw and inadvertently hit Sathaporn’s roof with the ball. While Sathaporn usually ignored these incidents, tensions escalated when a bottle was thrown at his roof.

This led to a verbal confrontation, which then turned violent with Naraphat allegedly attacking Sathaporn with a knife and metal rod.

Naraphat’s account differed, claiming ignorance of the events leading to the altercation and stating he was also attacked. He suggested the misunderstanding stemmed from the sepak takraw incidents, which angered Sathaporn, leading to an argument.

Naraphat said he attempted to apologise, but the situation turned violent, with Sathaporn attacking him first. Naraphat’s wife intervened, resulting in injuries to both parties.

Supporting Naraphat’s account, his 42 year old sister, Oraphin, stated that the conflict began because the opposite house was unhappy with the sepak takraw balls landing on their roof. Oraphin mentioned advising her brother’s group to apologise, but they had been indifferent until the situation escalated.

On hearing the conflict, Oraphin intervened to assist her brother, resulting in injuries to both parties.

Police instructed both parties to seek medical treatment and subsequently report to Nong Prue Police Station for further questioning to ensure fairness in resolving the dispute, reported KhaoSod.

