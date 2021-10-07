Connect with us

Politics

Nakhon Si Thammarat police: don’t throw eggs at PM Prayut

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Police warn - don't through eggs at PM Prayut.

Perhaps in an effort to do some damage control for today’s visit from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to inspect flood preparedness in the Southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, the provincial police released an official warning notice instructing people to be on good behaviour for the prime minister’s visit.

After several stops of his flood surveying tour has been met by angry protesters, the Nakhon Si Thammarat provincial police released a warning infographic on their Facebook page before PM Prayut arrived. The post caution people to behave properly and named a few no-nos in the presence of the prime minister.

Some specifics mentioned were not to throw eggs, in particular rotten eggs, at PM Prayut, nor to shout obscenities or swear at the prime minister. The notice also reminded of the severity under Thai law of burning pictures of the PM or anybody in the royal monarchy. Writing fake news about the prime minister or the event it’s all so strictly forbidden as of course is attempting to do any bodily harm to the prime minister or any government official.

Last Friday, the prime minister’s convoy was met by screaming protesters in Nonthaburi who kicked his van and even threw the famously stinky thai dish pla ra (fermented fish) at the car as it passed. PM Prayut ended up rerouting his survey flooded areas and flood walls to have his security team pick him up elsewhere.

The Wednesday before that in Chaiyaphum, on another inspection of the national floods, PM Prayut was also met by shouting protesters. Local police admonish them, calling them an embarrassment to the province.

The trip today sees PM Prayut joined by Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn as, aside from inspections on flood preparedness, the pair intend to inspect a digital centre to see digital media being used as a tool for community learning and development during the Covid-19 pandemic.

SOURCE: NST Police, National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Rain
2021-10-07 17:51
Why not something a little more lethal than eggs.....
image
whitesnake
2021-10-07 17:54
1 minute ago, Rain said: Why not something a little more lethal than eggs..... Like something with a removable 'pin' you mean?!!
image
Rain
2021-10-07 17:55
1 minute ago, whitesnake said: Like something with a removable 'pin' you mean?!! You know how that is. Funniest things will happen just when you don't expect it.
image
MikeW
2021-10-07 18:00
5 minutes ago, whitesnake said: Like something with a removable 'pin' you mean?!! Or maybe delivered from about 1/2 mile away
image
Changnam43
2021-10-07 18:29
30 minutes ago, whitesnake said: Oh, how I wish I was there... 12 x large size No. 1 eggs... splat all across his head and expensive suit... it has to be done!! PLEASE SOMEONE..! Ah but....you never know which version…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand News Today | Thammasat University massacre, Thailand in UK red list | October 7
Thailand News Today28 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Thammasat University massacre, Thailand in UK red list | October 7
Coronavirus (Covid-19)33 mins ago

Police raid Korat restaurant after curfew with live music, booze
Thailand1 hour ago

Frequently asked questions about teaching in Thailand
Sponsored1 day ago

Travel Around Thailand & Abroad with Tadoo’s New Travel Insurance Packages

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thursday Covid Update: 11,200 new cases; provincial totals
Politics2 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat police: don’t throw eggs at PM Prayut
Protests3 hours ago

12 children and a journalist held in riot police officer shooting
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime4 hours ago

6 warrants out for death of 1 million swiftlets, theft of bird’s nest
Thailand4 hours ago

A guide to finding the best real estate agent for your property
South4 hours ago

Infections rise in “Deep South,” top health official to assess the situation
Thailand4 hours ago

Booster shots and Vaccines, COE, E-cigarettes, Seinfeld | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 34
Phuket4 hours ago

Weekly Phuket Covid-19 Update: Deaths and infections slowing
Bangkok4 hours ago

Quarantine hotel near Suvarnabhumi airport evacuated after fire
Bangkok5 hours ago

Lawyer-activist plans International Criminal Court filing over 1976 massacre
Thailand5 hours ago

PWO 112.5b baht gloves investigation finds disciplinary violations
Property6 hours ago

How to make the most out of a smaller living space
Thailand3 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending