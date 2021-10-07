Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thursday Covid Update: 11,200 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

113 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 17,418 with 17,324 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 11,200 new Covid-19 cases and 10,087 recoveries. There are now 109,022 people in Thailand currently receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded a total of 1,678,297 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,649,434 of those cases.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Thursday Covid Update: 11,200 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Thursday Covid Update: 11,200 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Thursday Covid Update: 11,200 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Thursday Covid Update: 11,200 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

image

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-10-07 11:18
37 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Today, the CCSA reported 11,200 new cases and 113 coronavirus-related deaths. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,649,434 confirmed Covid-19 cases. In…
image
whitesnake
2021-10-07 11:37
10 minutes ago, Bob20 said: So deaths went from 77 to 113 and positives from below 10k up again, despite ATK's not being counted (thus the actual number being higher). Who'd have guessed that would happen with more and more…
image
palooka
2021-10-07 11:54
Eastern region schools are being inspected this week for compliance to regulations for opening 1st Nov. There have been many changes including a temp testing room at the main entry and resizing of classrooms. Think they'll go for it on…
image
Lowseasonlover
2021-10-07 12:01
22 minutes ago, whitesnake said: Agree totally... just like previously! I cannot believe that people are actually convincing themselves that the numbers are now falling! If testing is less (which it is!) then the numbers will be less. This is…
image
Jason
2021-10-07 17:05
No testing numbers and no stats on vaccination numbers first and second dose.... People need to have some idea of how things are going!!! Otherwise they assume the worst..... (so do potential foreign tourists planning their holidays....hmmm Thailand......no data......Seychelles.......high levels…
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

