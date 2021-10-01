Connect with us

Politics

Nonthaburi protesters threw fermented fish at PM Prayut’s van

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

Protesters threw fish at PM Prayut in Nonthaburi. (via YouTube screencap)

Yesterday’s visit to Nonthaburi may not have gone exactly as planned for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as he was met by a horde of disapproving local residents including some protesters that threw smelly fermented fish at his van.

The Prime Minister was greeted by both supporters and opponents as he came to inspect the flood wall along the Chao Phraya River. Authorities had feared that with the runoff from the heavy storms in the North and the dams above releasing massive amounts of water, Bangkok could be hit with overflowing floods. Fortunately, the flowing river stayed 1.5 metres below the embankment so far.

PM Prayut has been making the rounds in Thailand, surveying various flooded areas and inspecting flood preparations. But as the Prime Minister arrived at the Nonthaburi Pier, protesters recognized his van and shouted and show their disapproval. Video footage showed angry residents throwing water bottles and fermented fish, known for its strong odour. Some were even seen kicking the van as it drove through the crowd.

Crowd control police took action to corral the protesters with the prime minister’s security team coordinating with police to keep PM Prayut out of harm’s way. Being pushed back and restricted only furthered the crowd’s anger.

Prime Minister Prayut then jumped on a boat to survey the flood walls before stopping at Kiak Kai Pier where he seemed to receive a more friendly reception from members of the Talad Kwan community. His security team brought his van to that location to pick him up.

In Chaiyaphum on Wednesday, PM Prayut was met with opposition as well, with protesters shouting at him until police called them an embarrassment to the province. Today Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan will travel on a similar mission to Nakhon Ratchasima in the northeast to survey the flooding situation in the province.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Griff1315
2021-10-01 16:40
Can we find out the fish throwers identities I for one would like to buy them a beer or 10. 😁
image
palooka
2021-10-01 17:28
Hope it was falah fish.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)55 mins ago

Friday Covid Update: 11,754 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand1 hour ago

Police search for Australian man who allegedly raped a Thai masseuse
Politics1 hour ago

Nonthaburi protesters threw fermented fish at PM Prayut’s van

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Transport2 hours ago

AirAsia relaunching 9 routes including Phuket-Chiang Mai Oct 15
Southeast Asia2 hours ago

Tourism said to fuel Southeast Asia’s illegal wildlife trade
Thailand3 hours ago

Boss outrage, STV visas, Set Designs | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 30
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime3 hours ago

Mute man nabbed for child porn, solicited nudes from 8 year old
World4 hours ago

Australian travel abroad coming soon with 7-day home quarantine
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand sees slump during peak travel period, Chinese stay home for Golden Week
Thailand5 hours ago

Blood supplies low during pandemic, LGBTQ activists call to be allowed to donate
Chiang Rai5 hours ago

Assistant village chief busted with 3.8 million meth pills
Thailand6 hours ago

Quarantine shortened, curfew cutdown, more AstraZeneca doses | Thailand Top Stories | Oct 1
Tourism6 hours ago

Pattaya beach vendors see domestic tourist business increasing
Thailand6 hours ago

Man arrested for firing bullet in Protests, 1 mil tourists incoming | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.101
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Thailand allows antigen test kits to be sold online, in regular shops
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending