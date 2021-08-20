Connect with us

Politics

Former leader Thanathorn faces new lese majeste charges

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Prachathai

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the leader of the now-dissolved Future Forward Party, is facing new trouble with 2 new lese majeste charges. The charges come from statements he made months ago about AstraZeneca being produced domestically in Thailand by Siam Bioscience, a company wholly owned by a subsidiary of Crown Property Bureau. Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law, makes it an offence to insult, defame, or criticise the monarchy and carries a penalty of up to 15 years’ imprisonment.

Thanathorn had previously faced lese majeste charges over similar subject matter in March from when he spoke in a live Facebook stream in January questioning the wisdom of putting all of Thailand’s vaccination hopes in the hands of one company.

In responding to reporters, Thanathorn insists he was merely questioning the government’s process and didn’t say anything that would defame the monarchy. The government attempted to ban and remove the live stream but their efforts were rejected by the Criminal Court.

A lawyer for the former leader said that the new charges from the same January 18 Facebook live stream where he criticised the government’s handling of vaccines in Thailand. Just 10 days ago police in Phahon Yothin called on Thanathorn to appear and face another lese majeste charge filed by a legal advisor for Palang Pracharat, the ruling party in power now. He believes those charges are also related to his strong stance against the government’s handling of vaccine procurement and distribution, but the exact details of those charges were unclear.

In a Twitter post, he vowed to come to Thailand and address the charges after an event abroad he is currently participating in. Thanathorn is in France now, participating in the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc, a foot race marathon taking place from August 23 to August 29, in which the former leader is representing the country of Thailand.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics44 seconds ago

Former leader Thanathorn faces new lese majeste charges
Best of12 mins ago

Top 5 Hotels to Get Married in Phuket
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket government warn businesses against price gouging
Sponsored21 hours ago

Get your Tropical Health Insurance with Thaiger!

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 19,851 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand4 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | National parks re-open, tourism recovery 8-10 years | August 20
Crime4 hours ago

Immigration police arrest man for allegedly laundering money for drug trafficking syndicate
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Cambodia5 hours ago

Last surviving Khmer Rouge leader denies role in Cambodia genocide
Coronavirus Thailand6 hours ago

Total Covid-19 infections in Thailand surpass 1 million
Tourism6 hours ago

Thailand planning travel bubble with South Korea once Covid crisis eases
Protests6 hours ago

Amnesty International demands investigation into shooting of protesters
Hong Kong7 hours ago

Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
Bangkok8 hours ago

Flights from Phuket to Bangkok to resume for sandbox tourists next month
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 19,851 new cases and 240 deaths
Economy17 hours ago

SEC fears cryptocurrency trading by inexperienced traders
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Village under Covid-19 lockdown after old woman lies
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending