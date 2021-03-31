Thanathorn acknowledges, responds to lèse majesté charge | Thaiger

Politics
Thanathorn acknowledges, responds to lèse majesté charge
The former leader of the now disbanded Future Forward Party has appeared at a Bangkok police station to face a charge of lèse majesté. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, now leader of the Progressive Movement, appeared at Nang Loeng Police Station to acknowledge the charge, also known as section 112 of the Criminal Code.
Section 112 makes it an offence to insult, defame, or criticise the monarchy and carries a penalty of up to 15 years’ imprisonment. The Bangkok Post reports that the charge was filed by Apiwat Kanthong, who is part of the team assisting the vice-minister to the PM’s Office. Anyone can file a charge of lèse majesté against someone they believe guilty of the offence. The charge against Thanathorn relates to a January 18 Facebook Live broadcast in which he criticised Thailand’s vaccine procurement process.
In his broadcast, Thanathorn referred to a technology transfer agreement that gives Siam Bioscience sole rights to manufacture the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine in Thailand. The firm is wholly owned by the Crown Property Bureau. In responding to reporters, Thanathorn insists he was merely questioning the government’s process and didn’t say anything that would defame the monarchy.
“If you go back to listen to what I said in the clip, you’ll find nothing that violates Section 112. 2 months have passed, and you can see what I said back then was true – overreliance on a vaccine by a single company is a risk.”
After the Facebook Live broadcast, the government attempted to have it banned, with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society seeking a court order to have it blocked in Thailand. However, the bid was rejected by the Criminal Court.
Meanwhile, Thanathorn remains critical of the national vaccine rollout, telling reporters yesterday that he was concerned about the slow pace of inoculation.
“Since February 28, when vaccination began, only 150,000 jabs have been administered, or 5,000 shots a day. We still have 1 million doses in hand. Why don’t we speed up using them?”
Thailand now has a million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, as well as 117,000 AstraZeneca doses. Medics say the vaccination plan is proceeding in line with expectations, with health workers and high-risk groups prioritised. Another 800,000 doses of Sinovac have just passed inspection and will be distributed to 22 priority provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM joins world leaders in calling for pandemic treaty
Thailand’s PM has joined world leaders and the World Health Organisation in calling for a pandemic treaty to prepare for the next global health crisis. Prayut Chan-o-cha has added his signature to an article signed by more than 20 world leaders, including the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, the British PM, Boris Johnson, and WHO boss, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The Bangkok Post reports that the article calls on all nations to avoid isolationism and nationalism, saying international cooperation is vital to overcoming future pandemics. Those who signed it are testifying their commitment to, “ensuring universal and equitable access to safe, efficacious and affordable vaccines, medicine and diagnostics for this and future pandemics. Immunisation is a global public good and we will need to be able to develop, manufacture and deploy vaccines as quickly as possible”.
The article goes on to say that countries must work together to strengthen various measures for the global good, including the distribution of personal protective equipment and vaccines.
“The main goal of this treaty would be to foster an all-of-government and all-of-society approach, strengthening national, regional and global capacities and resilience to future pandemics. This includes greatly enhancing international cooperation to improve, for example, alert systems, data-sharing, research, and local, regional and global production and distribution of medical and public health counter measures, such as vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and personal protective equipment.”
Meanwhile, Thailand has now approved a second vaccine delivery, consisting of 800,000 doses of China’s Sinovac jab, which arrived in the Kingdom on March 20. The vaccine inspection process reviews various criteria, including quality, manufacturing, and delivery protocol. Supakij Sirilak from the Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Sciences says the doses are now ready for distribution after passing all checks.
“The department today (March 30) has issued certificates for the second batch totalling 800,000 doses which can now be distributed to the public.”
22 provinces have been prioritised to receive a share of the 800,000 doses during April. They include the central provinces of Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, as well as the northern border province of Tak. The other provinces are also either border provinces or popular tourist destinations, including the southern island of Phuket.
Phuket is gearing up to pilot a “Sandbox” project that will see it waive quarantine for vaccinated foreign tourists from July 1, provided 70% of its own population is fully vaccinated.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket sets questionable goal of vaccinating 50,000 in 7 days
Phuket is hoping to inoculate 50,000 people within 7 days of the vaccine’s delivery to the island. The governor of the island, Narong Woonciew is asking for residents to register for the vaccine to get the ball rolling as soon as possible to help make the island ready for its July reopening.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration approved the Andaman island to receive vaccinated foreign tourists from July 1 under the ‘Phuket Tourism Sandbox’ plan. But only on a condition that 70% of the island’s residents are vaccinated for the virus.
“We all have to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity as well as to boost confidence among foreign tourists [wanting to travel to Phuket]. So, I want everyone to register for vaccination as fast as possible, in order to show our intention to the central government. Show them that we all will be vaccinated before July 1 in order to recover Phuket’s economy as soon as possible.”
But explaining how the island will vaccinate so many people in so little time has been met with numbers that don’t add up. Officials say 9 vaccination centres will be set up across the island, but that means each centre would have to vaccinate 100 people an hour, for 8 hours, to achieve the goal within 7 days.
But such centres as Vachira Phuket Hospital say they are only open from 9am to 4pm as per their online registration form. The day the vaccines will arrive has also not been confirmed as Governor Narong, according to The Phuket News, has repeatedly said “next month” in reference to any actual date that the vaccines would arrive.
To muddy up the process more, it is not clear if expats and retirees would be included in the inoculations as the definition of “foreigners” is unclear. When visiting the online form to register,the language is only in Thai and it states the applicants can only be Thai nationals, and only a government ID is currently being accepted on the website.
So far, there is no news when, or it, foreigners will be included in the mass inoculations, but achieving a 70% herd immunity by July may require some foreigners to receive the vaccination.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
WHO along with 23 nations support international treaty for future pandemics
The World Health Organisation, along with 23 nations are supporting the idea of an international treaty to prepare the world for future pandemics. The idea, which was introduced last November by the chairman of European Union leaders Charles Michel at a G20 summit, would ensure universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for pandemics.
Today, that idea has materialised as it received formal backings from leaders of Fiji, Portugal, Romania, Britain, Rwanda, Kenya, France, Germany, Greece, Korea, Chile, Costa Rica, Albania, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, the Netherlands, Tunisia, Senegal, Spain, Norway, Serbia, Indonesia, Ukraine and the WHO. The leaders wrote a joint statement in major newspapers worldwide, detailing their idea.
“There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat alone. We believe that nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response.”
The leaders say the treaty would aim to “strengthen the world’s resilience to future pandemics through better alert systems, data sharing, research and the production and distribution of vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and personal protective equipment.”
The treaty would also include a statement that “the health of humans, animals and the planet are all connected and should lead to shared responsibility, transparency and cooperation globally.”
“We are convinced that it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Locally in Thailand, 39 new Covid-19 infections were reported yesterday in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,366 active infections. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,773 coronavirus infections and 94 deaths.
Phuket island in Thailand’s Andaman Sea is working on vaccinating 100,000 residents as a first step in meeting the deadline for a July 1 re-opening. Under the approved “Sandbox” model, foreign tourists can enter Phuket from that date without having to undergo mandatory quarantine, provided 70% of the island’s population has been vaccinated.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
