Ex Democrat MP probed for part in alleged 30 million baht graft

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) yesterday reported former Deputy Leader of the Democrat Party, Witoon Nambutr, could face prosecution for allegedly demanding 30 million baht in backhanders related to a state utility construction project in 2013 and 2014.

Department secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol revealed the commission found grounds for the allegations against Witoon, a former Democrat MP for Ubon Ratchathani, when he served as a member of a House committee scrutinising a budget bill for 2014. He added more details will be provided soon.

Niwatchai made known the department is also investigating another four government officials for wrongdoing related to the 30 million baht utility construction graft.

The NACC state it constitutes an abuse of Section 149, and Section 157 of the Criminal Act, and Section 123/1 of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Witoon quit the Democrat Party in January last year saying he felt unappreciated and overlooked for senior positions.

From December 2008 to February 2009 he served as Social Development and Human Security Minister in the Abhisit Vejjajiva government but resigned after being implicated in a case that saw rotten canned fish distributed to flood victims in Phatthalung.

At the time Witoon denied any wrongdoing.

“My resignation is a painful decision as I have not in any way been involved in this. My action is not made under pressure from party members or party executives.”

