Politics
Ex Democrat MP probed for part in alleged 30 million baht graft
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) yesterday reported former Deputy Leader of the Democrat Party, Witoon Nambutr, could face prosecution for allegedly demanding 30 million baht in backhanders related to a state utility construction project in 2013 and 2014.
Department secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol revealed the commission found grounds for the allegations against Witoon, a former Democrat MP for Ubon Ratchathani, when he served as a member of a House committee scrutinising a budget bill for 2014. He added more details will be provided soon.
Niwatchai made known the department is also investigating another four government officials for wrongdoing related to the 30 million baht utility construction graft.
The NACC state it constitutes an abuse of Section 149, and Section 157 of the Criminal Act, and Section 123/1 of the Anti-Corruption Act.
Witoon quit the Democrat Party in January last year saying he felt unappreciated and overlooked for senior positions.
From December 2008 to February 2009 he served as Social Development and Human Security Minister in the Abhisit Vejjajiva government but resigned after being implicated in a case that saw rotten canned fish distributed to flood victims in Phatthalung.
At the time Witoon denied any wrongdoing.
“My resignation is a painful decision as I have not in any way been involved in this. My action is not made under pressure from party members or party executives.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Airlines battle high operation costs, ask for government help
Thailand News Today | WHO warns of more Covid, but does the world care?
Move Forward MP accused of sexual assaulting 4 teen girls
Key consideration factors for medical tourism in Thailand 2022
Man stabs construction worker to death in Bangkok
State of emergency declared in Sri Lanka as president flees country
Bhumjaithai didn’t push cannabis legalisation for recreational use
Ex Democrat MP probed for part in alleged 30 million baht graft
Thailand ramps up monkey population control efforts
Where to see tonight’s ‘supermoon’ in Thailand, even in the rain
Burmese migrant killed in bus crash on way to make merit
Bangkok plans to give city’s hawkers a roof over their heads
Government officials meet with Patong small hotels asking for aid
Travel between Thailand and Malaysia by train for just 50 baht (RM7)
Thailand answering 500,000 migrant labour shortage
Chuwit all but names Bangkok ‘drug pub’ and illegal soapy massage joint
Bangkok chief has dig at city works for 13 year delay to new tunnel
Vistara launches new nonstop Thailand – India route
Indian man arrested for tearing out passport pages to hide Thai trip
Cabinet to debate foreign land ownership in Thailand
The best island tours from Phuket in 2022
Khao San scam: Tourists forced to pay for returning lost wallet
Chiang Mai, Thailand rated No.1 city for healthcare in southeast Asia
Mother arrested after forcing 9 year old daughter into prostitution
Foreigners might be able to own land in Thailand, but there’s a few catches
Police raid 14 scam call centres in Pattaya, resulting in one arrest
Football fans scramble for FREE Liverpool – Man U tickets in Bangkok
Dead sea turtle with plastic lodged in its throat washes up on Phuket beach
Ferries to Koh Pha Ngan is costing 40% more (and the other islands too)
BREAKING: CCSA address face masks, emergency decree, and foreign arrivals
SOS & Allianz Ayudhya hungry to feed Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok chief has dig at city works for 13 year delay to new tunnel
- Thailand1 day ago
Vistara launches new nonstop Thailand – India route
- Medical2 days ago
Key consideration factors for medical tourism in Thailand 2022
- Crime3 days ago
Indian man arrested for tearing out passport pages to hide Thai trip
- Property1 day ago
Cabinet to debate foreign land ownership in Thailand
- Health2 days ago
Chiang Mai, Thailand rated No.1 city for healthcare in southeast Asia
- Bangkok2 days ago
Khao San scam: Tourists forced to pay for returning lost wallet
- Central Thailand1 day ago
Mother arrested after forcing 9 year old daughter into prostitution