Deputy PM to become leader of ruling Palang Pracharat party | The Thaiger

Deputy PM to become leader of ruling Palang Pracharat party
In a widely anticipated move, 74 year old Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, dubbed Thailand’s “Rolex General,” has accepted the invitation to become the new leader of Thailand’s ruling Palang Pracharat party. The move is seen as a way of strengthening unity within the main coalition party, which has been plagued by factional conflicts, and to provide unity for the government to remain in power beyond this election cycle.
His acceptance comes just weeks after he told media he was “not ready” to take up the job. Prawit is respected by the military’s top brass and maintains good ties with all political parties. Political observers say this should help ensure unity within the PPRP and the stability of the coalition government.
Party members went to the Pa Roi Tor Foundation to meet Prawit, who also acts as the party’s chief strategist, to officially extend the invitation. Present were the industry minister, justice minister, deputy finance minister, education minister, minister of digital economy and society, and the deputy agriculture minister.
After accepting the invitation, Prawit told his supporters to “be united and to do their jobs properly”.
Prawit will replace Uttama Savanayana, who lost the party leadership after the dissolution of the party’s executive board, following a mass resignation of 18 board members. A general assembly of the party is scheduled this Saturday to elect a new executive board, the new party leader (just a formality now) and the new secretary-general, among other key positions.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS World
88th anniversary of Thailand’s constitutional monarchy commemorated
Today marks the 88th anniversary of Thailand’s transition from absolute monarchy to constitutional monarchy. Activists from several groups are staging peaceful gatherings across the country to mark the anniversary of the 1932 revolt, in what was then Siam. 30-40 demonstrators gathered at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument and played a video reenactment of the speech made by People’s Party leaders after they toppled the government of King Prajadhipok (Rama 8) and established Thailand’s first government under a constitutional monarchy. Activists at today’s protest demanded amendments to the current constitution, written by the junta that preceded the current coalition government.
“88 years ago today around dawn, the People’s Party seized power and changed the system of governance to a democracy. We want to use the revolt anniversary to make our point about the problematic nature of the current constitution drafted by the military.”
Activist Anon Nampa, who organised a pre-dawn protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, says he believed the young generations are looking back at that era to draw parallels about today.
“We want to commemorate the 1932 revolt.”
Police say they’re monitoring protests in at least 12 provinces. Large public gatherings remain banned during the Covid-19 crisis under the emergency decree, but authorities did not block the demonstrations.
In remarks made yesterday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha didn’t directly address the protests, but he warned: “Don’t violate the monarchy and don’t violate the law.”
In Isaan’s Khon Kaen province about 10 students from Khon Kaen University gathered to clean the area around the provincial Democracy Monument. They arrived at the monument about 6:30am with brooms and cleaning fluids, and held up cloth banners with messages to remind passersby of the change that took place 88 years ago.
A number of soldiers, police and local officials, both in uniform and plain clothes, were visible in the area, keeping an eye on them. A member of the group, who asked not to be named, told reporters the activity is intended as a symbolic gesture on the anniversary of the 1932 revolution to remind the new generation of the importance of democracy.
In recent weeks, certain historical statues have been disappearing in Thailand: celebrated leaders of the 1932 who were once officially honoured as national heroes and symbols of democracy. Reuters has identified at least 6 sites memorialising the People’s Party that led the revolution which have been removed or renamed in the past year.
Police ask man not to wear a shirt critical of the Thai monarchy
A man had decided to wear a shirt displaying text that says he lost faith in the Thai monarchy. Not surprisingly, he received a knock on his door from police officers. Thai Lawyers for Human Rights posted on their Facebook about the incident, saying the man was told not to wear the shirt again as it could cause “social chaos and unrest”.
Tiwagorn Withiton says 2 officers visited his house a few days ago, but he wasn’t home, according to Khaosod. Apparently the officers spoke with his mother and asked that he not wear the shirt. They came back a day or so later, but this time it was a group of 10 officers asking that he not wear the shirt.
“The visit with 10 or so officers was friendly. I understand their intentions that this would affect the relationships between people who love it (the monarchy) and people who lost their faith … I explained myself fully to them, and they listened to me without threatening me.”
The shirt, white with red writing in Thai characters, is now Withiton’s profile photo on Facebook. He wrote on his page about the incident. He said he just had one t-shirt made and does not plan on selling the shirt.
“Losing faith isn’t the same as wanting to overthrow the monarchy … It’s a feeling inside your heart similar to falling out of love or losing one’s trust … There is no way to force people who ‘lost faith’ to regain their faith using violence.”
SOURCES:Khaosod English | Facebook | Thai Lawyers for Human Rights
Ruling PP party denies coercing opposition parties to join
A source from the ruling Palang Pracharat party says that rumours that it was trying to “coerce and persuade” members of the opposition or current coalition member to join the party, were untrue. Over the past month, Thai politicians had been gossiping that the party has been allegedly syphoning cash from the 1.9 trillion baht “coronavirus relief fund” to recruit parliamentarians from other parties.
Paibul Nititawan Deputy leader of PP, told Thai Enquirer that the rumours were “untrue”.
“The opposition will say anything and accuse us of anything to make us look bad,” Paibul said. “It is a baseless accusation, we don’t need anymore MPs. We have around 280, they only have 210, we don’t need them.”
The deputy party leader also scotched rumours that the recent leadership struggle inside the party was about who was going to administer the 1.9 trillion baht relief fund.
“It is an internal party matter and it will make our party stronger. It has nothing to do with the outside, it is an internal matter.”
He told the Thai Enquirer that he “would conduct the committee in a transparent manner”.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer
