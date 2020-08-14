Chulalongkorn students vow to protest despite last-minute ban | The Thaiger

Politics
Chulalongkorn students vow to protest despite last-minute ban
Pro-establishment Chulalongkorn University today abruptly cancelled a planned student protest at its Phra Boron field, citing “security and safety issues”. Nevertheless, student protesters told reporters the protest will go ahead despite the ban. Today’s is the latest in a series of anti-government rallies planned by students for the coming weeks. Student-led protests have swept the country since July, with demonstrators calling for a rewrite of the military-drafted Constitution, the dissolution of parliament, and the end to the harassment of activists by the state. More recently they’ve increased their demands to a 10 point manifesto.
As the rallies continue, some speakers are beginning to touch on the role of the Thai Monarchy in politics, a highly politically charged subject and deeply taboo in Thai culture. Chulalongkorn said it’s cancelling the because there’s not enough time to ensure the safety of students and to ensure that protest doesn’t touch upon the Monarchy and carried out in accordance with the law.
Student leaders told Thai Enquirer that it’s a “shrewd move” by the university but they’ll be carrying out the protest regardless.
“It is a calculated move by the university. The protest will go ahead, so they’re actually putting more students at risk by cancelling the protest and threatening grades.”
The university has not replied to requests for comment.
SOURCE: Thai EnquirerKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Uni students defy rain to hold pro-democracy rally; more planned
In the latest of what have become near daily protests calling for change, some 100 students protesters defied the rain early yesterday evening at Bangkok’s Srinakharinwirot University to voice anger at the government and demand a return to democracy. Speakers took turns addressing their peers huddled under an awning at about 5pm. A a fourth-year International Relations student told reporters: “Protesting to repel the dictators is necessary, of course, but it will mean nothing without changing the law.” He was one of a series of speakers calling for the Constitution to be rewritten to shift the balance of power back […]
Politics
Prominent social activist speaks out in defence of student protesters
A leading academic and social critic has spoken out in defence of the current student protests, saying those involved have a right to freedom of expression. Sulak Sivaraksa defends the new 10-point manifesto put forward by the activists, denying that it goes too far in its calls for reform of the monarchy. “The 10 demands are reasonable, since for the monarchy to continue exist, it has to be transparent and open.” Sulak urges the current administration to listen to the demands and act on them, adding that to ignore the protesters’ demands and instead attack them, would not be a […]
Thailand
PM Prayut speaks about the new Cabinet and tackling social and economic issues
Yesterday, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha delivered a speech about the new Cabinet and discussed social and economic concerns to drive Thailand forward during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. He said that there are 5 key job guidelines to be followed in the service of the citizens of Thailand… • Keep providing short-term financial relief for the people, with particular attention to SMEs and people who have lost their jobs in various sectors. • Provide relief in a way that is sustainable for the country, bearing in mind how long the global crisis could last; begin a solid program for sustainable recovery […]
Cambodian transgender woman arrested for human trafficking in Sa Kaeo
Pattaya motorcyclist suffers severe injuries in collision
UPDATE: SET suspends trading of Thai Airways shares
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
Chulalongkorn students vow to protest despite last-minute ban
Thai Airways loses 28 billion baht in the first half of the year
Uni students defy rain to hold pro-democracy rally; more planned
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Covid-19 update: 17 new cases found in quarantine, deaths unchanged at 58 (August 14)
NZ Covid-19 oubreak spread beyond Auckland with 12 new confirmed cases
Top virologist says Covid-19 likely to mutate, making current tests useless
Remaining Songkran holidays set for September, without the water fights
Doctor urges investigation into widespread healthcare fraud
Man presumed dead comes back to life while being sent for autopsy
Prominent social activist speaks out in defence of student protesters
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
Pattaya’s Walking Street. Will it return to high rents and high heels?
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline
Chon Buri, Pattaya battle growing homelessness
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
Air Asia and VietJet add some extra domestic routes
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
Decision to allow traffic on Pattaya’s Walking Street comes under fire on social media
Investigating officer changes his evidence AGAIN in “Boss” hit-and-run case
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
- Expats3 days ago
Pattaya’s Walking Street. Will it return to high rents and high heels?
- ASEAN3 days ago
Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline
- Bangkok3 days ago
Air Asia and VietJet add some extra domestic routes
- Bangkok2 days ago
Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians
- Politics3 days ago
Leave the monarchy alone – Thai Minister warns protesters