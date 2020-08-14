Connect with us

Politics

Uni students defy rain to hold pro-democracy rally; more planned

Jack Burton

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

Uni students defy rain to hold pro-democracy rally; more planned | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Students flash the anti-government "3 finger salute" at a protest in Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok yesterday - (Adam Dean/The New York Times)
    • follow us in feedly

In the latest of what have become near daily protests calling for change, some 100 students protesters defied the rain early yesterday evening at Bangkok’s Srinakharinwirot University to voice anger at the government and demand a return to democracy. Speakers took turns addressing their peers huddled under an awning at about 5pm. A a fourth-year International Relations student told reporters:

“Protesting to repel the dictators is necessary, of course, but it will mean nothing without changing the law.”

He was one of a series of speakers calling for the Constitution to be rewritten to shift the balance of power back to the public. Another, a 23 year old student, said he came out because he couldn’t bear watching the military-backed government take advantage of the poor and protect only the “elite.”

“The junta government should stop acting like a big barrier to block further progress from happening by accusing people who join the protests as ‘nation traitors,’ because those who tell you the truth are the most sincere.”

Although a general election was held last year, the power structure of the previous 5 years of military junta rule remains largely intact.

The youngest speaker was not from the university but rather a 16 year old sophomore from Sathit Srinakharinwirot Prasarnmit School, who identified himself only by his nickname “Ball”, and said it was his first protest. Despite his parents’ concerns for his safety, he said he felt there was no better time for him to speak out.

“Politics is for everybody because it’s going to affect our lives one way or another, so everybody should feel free to participate in political activities.”

He called the popular attitude that the youth should stay out of politics “nonsense”, saying today’s youth activists don’tt identify with the Redshirt vs. Yellowshirt cycle of the past decade.

“Young people don’t have shirts, so we won’t fight on behalf of that. We fight for ourselves.”

After the speeches, a long line of students formed to sign a petition demanding the charter be revised.

Pro-democracy protests are set to continue today continue at about 4pm on Chulalongkorn University’s Phra Boron field. Another major rally is scheduled for Sunday at the Democracy Monument, where thousands of protestors are expected.

SOURCE: Coconuts

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Doctor urges investigation into widespread healthcare fraud

Jack Burton

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

Doctor urges investigation into widespread healthcare fraud | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Dr Pongsak Srimusikapo - Facebook

A doctor representing 74 medical clinics yesterday petitioned the House of Representatives to investigate fraud allegations in patient access to Thailand’s universal health coverage scheme and ensure transparency in its implementation. The move follows an order by the Department of Health Service Support last week to temporarily close 2 Bangkok clinics for allegedly defrauding the scheme. That order came after 18 such facilities were accused of swindling 72 million baht from the scheme in patient claims. Dr Pongsak Srimusikapo met opposition parties, members of the House’s committee on corruption and misconduct suppression and other officials, and submitted a 6 point […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Hit-and-run Bangkok woman confesses, apologises

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Hit-and-run Bangkok woman confesses, apologises | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

Wishuda Vittayasinthana, a 37 year old businesswoman, was interrogated at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Police Station yesterday following a major traffic incident on Tuesday night. She told police she went out drinking due to business stress before crashing her Mercedes into a motorcycle at Khae Rai Intersection around 10pm. In a panic, she lost control of the car and rammed into more vehicles and passersby as she was being chased by the original motorcycle owner and police. She said was afraid of being attacked by the people whose vehicles she hit, so she didn’t stop. She told the officers that she […]

Continue Reading

Politics

PM denies, downplays protesters’ harassment claims

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

PM denies, downplays protesters&#8217; harassment claims | The Thaiger
PHOTO: thaivisa

PM Prayut Chan-ocha today downplayed student protestors’ claims that his government was stalking and harassing them. Student activists, Panusaya (Roong) Sithijirawattanakul, spokesperson for the Thailand Student Union and Parit (Penguin) Chiwarak posted this morning that they were about to be arrested by government authorities at 5am, but no arrests were made. “Anyone can post anything online. They said they are being followed by officials but have any arrests been made yet?” Prayut said that if the protesters broke the law the government must prosecute accordingly, but pointed out that many people are against the government enforcing laws on students. “They […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending