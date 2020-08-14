Connect with us

Expats

Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa

Anukul

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can&#8217;t renew visa | The Thaiger
PHOTO: twitter.com/RichardBarrow
    • follow us in feedly

Yesterday, Richard Barrow, a popular British blogger who has been living and working in Thailand for decades, says he had a surprise visit from the immigration bureau in regards to the renewal of his visa. Kapook reported the incident on their page saying that many Thai people admire the work he does for Thailand as a tourism and expat influencer.

Richard bemoaned on his Facebook page that “things didn’t look good” for an extension of his visa to stay in Thailand.

“Bangkok Immigration came to inspect my workplace. They were here for 3 hours. Looks like they will not extend my “visa”. They said I will probably have to leave the country. They will give me a final verdict next week.”

Social media has been full of speculation about Richard’s possible departure and assuming that it has something to do with his occasional swipes at Thai officialdom on his blogs. But Richard says none of that is true.

“I know a lot of people are speculating about the reasons with some crazy conspiracy theories. The Immigration officials gave me no indication that they were targeting me. I only passed last year because some influential people in government called the chief of Immigration.”

“In normal years, I would leave the country and come back with a tourist visa and start again. With the borders closed, my only option is to fly back to the UK. As I won’t have a Non-B visa, I cannot come back for months. Unfortunately, the family home in the UK is being sold.”

In the past few years Richard has had an annual wait to see if his application to stay would be approved. In the end he’s been able to pull in a few favours and make contact with leading officials to “sort things out”.

Richard has contacts at many levels of Thai society and is generally recognised as a ardent enthusiast about Thai life and is loyally followed by over 100,000 people on his Facebook page.

Apart from the fact Richard only promotes Bangkok Post articles, The Thaiger genuinely hopes that Richard is again able to sort out the paperwork and continue his many journeys and blogging around the Kingdom.

The Kapook article noted that Richard has been in Thailand for a long time without any problems. Some Thai social media speculation said the problems arose after he translated news of the student protests onto Twitter. But the general tone was that everyone is encouraging Richard and hoping he gets to stay in Thailand to continue doing what he loves, and does very well.

Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can't renew visa | News by The ThaigerRichard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can't renew visa | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Kapook

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Anukul

My name is Anukul, I a writer for the Thaiger, I specialise in translation articles and social media, and assisting with our video production. I previously worked at Phuket Gazette and attended BIS international school in Phuket.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    August 14, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Stay out of local politics. Expats forget it is not their country and are a visitor.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    murika

    August 14, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    it seem more easy for someone on a multiple tourist visa to get a ED or volunteer visa to stay than people with thai wife or husband, like me who’s been told to go back to my home country even if i have the money in the bank and all the paperwork, this logic tear apart families all over the country for no apparent reason, not being separated from our families should be a fundamental human right even in time of covid, this situation is hurting so many people right now and the gouvernement is more concern about buying vip planes than adressing this question

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tourism

Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats | The Thaiger

The thorny issue of dual pricing has raised its ugly head again, this time with the current offerings for hotels as Thailand slowly winds up its tourism industry again. Tourism and Sports Ministry, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, is asking hotels to offer “fair packages to expats and resident foreigners, and avoid price discrimination”. He said that there are 2 million foreign residents who would be able to travel domestically at this stage and contribute to a local revival of tourism before the borders are re-opened for general tourism. The ministry suggested that expats should be encouraged to travel domestically instead of heading out […]

Continue Reading

Expats

Pattaya’s Walking Street. Will it return to high rents and high heels?

Tim Newton

Published

3 days ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

Pattaya&#8217;s Walking Street. Will it return to high rents and high heels? | The Thaiger

Now that Pattaya’s infamous Walking Street is open to traffic along with parking for the first time in many, many years, what’s next? Thai officials and the local constabulary have long had a love-hate relationship with the red light district. It has attracted tourists but perhaps to the tourists the bosses in Bangkok were hoping for. It was a hive of lawless rents, sub-leases, sub-sub-leases and graft. Whilst police turned a blind eye to much of the illegal activities along the strip, they were happy to profit from kick-backs, “security” and tea money. Now the Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Khunplume says the […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders

Jack Burton

Published

5 days ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Dr. Woratanarat - Thai Post

A leading epidemiologist on the faculty of medicine at Chulalongkorn University is calling for the government to suspend any plan to allow foreign tourists for 6-18 months. Dr Thira Woratanarat, who makes daily updates on his Facebook in the Thai language and is well followed in the Thai media, has been delivering regular warnings about the risk of Covid-19 to Thailand. This morning, Dr. Woratanarat posted that the guard of the Thai population has dropped significantly although the virus is still very much a threat worldwide. He says research from the Ministry of Public Health, to which he is an […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending