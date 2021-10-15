Bill Clinton hospitalised with blood infection

Former US President Bill Clinton is currently hospitalised with a blood infection. A spokesman says he was admitted to a southern California hospital on Tuesday evening. Doctors say the infection is not Covid-related, however, they have not released any other information.

Clinton served as the President of the United States from 1993-2001. As the 42nd President of the US, he was only 46 when he was elected, making him the 3rd youngest President to ever be elected at the time. He is, perhaps, better known for being impeached by the American House of Representatives in 1998 after lying to Congress about his affair with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern at the time.

CNN reported that the cause of the health scare was a urinary tract infection spreading to the bloodstream. Clinton’s spokesman Angel Urena explains that Clinton is doing well and in good condition.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

Urena tweeted a statement from Clinton’s doctors, which explained that the former president had been admitted for “monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids,” and went on to describe his treatment and recovery process.

“After 2 days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well.”

Clinton’s doctors in California are in touch with his medical team, which is based in New York. He has a history of heart disease, and in 2004 underwent a quadruple bypass surgery. He had complications with his heart again in 2010, and this time underwent surgery in which they implanted a stint. Clinton went vegan not long after, and explained that it was not a difficult decision.

“Not when you have [had a] quadruple bypass surgery and want to live to be a grandfather.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

