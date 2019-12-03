75 Thai brands will stop using plastic bags next year | The Thaiger

Environment
75 Thai brands will stop using plastic bags next year
“Bangkokians, alone, use 80 million plastic bags daily.”
Seventy-five brands and their channels under the Thai Retailers Association have announced they will stop handing out plastic bags in 2020 – a contribution to reduce the number of plastic bags used in Thailand by around 20%.
Of the 45 billion plastic bags used each year in Thailand, 18 billion, or 40%, are used by local markets and street vendors. Another 13.5 billion, 30%, are used by shops, and 30% by department stores and supermarkets. Bangkokians, alone, use 80 million plastic bags daily.
The president of the association, Worawut Oonjai said 75 brands under its umbrella signed an agreement last year to stop handing out plastic bags on the fourth day of each month.
From December 4, 2018 until August 31 this year, these shops and chains used reward points to encourage customers to bring their own reusable bags. The result was a reduction of 2 billion plastic bags, a 4.6% decrease.
But talks in November with department stores, convenience stores and retailers led the association to introduce the “Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags” campaign, where all its members will stop providing the bags.
Worwut believes this will be moreeffective than the government’s announced plan to completely eliminate plastic bags by 2028.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Civic groups threaten legal action over U-turn on farm-chemical ban
686 civic groups threaten to sue Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit over the U-turn on banning three agri-chemicals. Thai PBS World reports that the groups are all in favour of the ban on paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos, which the National Hazardous Substances Committee (NHSC) recently agreed to ban.
And then it changed its mind.
They say they are working with a group of American lawyers who are currently engaged in a class-action lawsuit against Monsanto, the US manufacturer. With the help of those lawyers, they say they will instigate legal proceedings against Thai government minister Suriya on behalf of those affected by the agri-chemicals in question.
On November 27, Minister Suriya, as the new NHSC chairman, adopted a resolution that effectively reversed the October 22 ban on paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos. Instead, it allows for a delay on banning paraquat and chlorpyrifos for six months, while allowing the use of glyphosate in controlled circumstances and without any time limit.
Suriya maintains glyphosate is safe and is used in 161 other countries, a claim the civic groups strongly disagree with, as they say his assertion is not backed up by evidence and goes against the World Health Organisation’s position on glyphosate.
They also dispute the assertion of the NHSC that the ban would violate a World Trade Organisation agreement that requires Thailand to provide 60 days’ notice of any ban. The groups say that where there is an urgent need for a ban on health grounds, an exception can be made on advance notification.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Environment
Another dugong found dead on Koh Yao Noi, Phang Nga Bay
PHOTO: เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket
On November 30, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, received a report about another dead dugong in Phang Nga Bay. Local people found the dugong washed up on Tha Khao Beach in Moo 5, Yao Noi Island, located between Phuket and Krabi.
The officials reported it was a male dugong and its body had been already started decaying. The skin of the dugong was already peeling off.
The body of the dugong has been removed from the beach and the veterinary team will make an autopsy today (December 1) to find out more about the cause of death.
It’s been a bad year for the Andaman region’s dugongs with many reported washed up on beaches between Satun to Phang Nga. Some high profile cases, Mariam and Jamil, caught the public’s attention after they were discovered alive washed up on Krabi beaches. Their attempted rehabilitation was captured on streaming video services and ended up bringing the plight of the region’s dugongs to a much wider audience. Sadly both Mariam and Jamil eventually died.
STORY: Newshawk Phuket
Environment
Mekong River is turning blue. That’s not good.
PHOTO: britannica.com
Water levels in the Mekong River are now reaching a critical point. The river’s normally brown waters have turned aquamarine, like sea water, and sandbars are emerging, some of them several kilometres long.
Arthit Panasoon, president of a conservation group in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom, says the rare change in water colour, although it might look attractive, is a deceptively gloomy sign that the river is running dry.
He explains that the average depth in his vicinity is now around one metre, the lowest in more than fifty years. Because it’s so shallow, the river flows slowly, causing sedimentation, usually kicked up from the riverbed, to sink and remain unmoved, producing the aquamarine colour.
Arthit notes that the dry season has already begun and it will be six months before any rain returns, but the river is already drying up due to the many dams in China and Laos, and to the recent poor rains that can be attributed to climate change.
The drought is also causing other problems for local business and farmers. The Mekong Paradise cruise ship had to suspend operations since November 28 as it’s unable to navigate the river whilst it’s so low. And farmers, who used to draw water from the river, have had to extend their water pipes further to reach water.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai baht dips after rate cut
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Absurdities of modern flying, and do we really need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt?
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
British man arrested on Koh Phangan over local drug charges
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Swiss man nabbed on Koh Phangan, overstayed visa by more than four years
Strong interest of foreign investors in Phuket’s resorts – JLL report
Skull and other human remains found near Bangkok construction site
Police shoot and kill major meth trafficker in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Civic groups threaten legal action over U-turn on farm-chemical ban
Hong Kong Finance Chief warns of first budget deficit since 2004
Bangkok authorities aim to remove sugary soft drinks from schools
Thai victims’ group warns of mass protests against ‘military’ government
Another Chonburi man dies playing with charging phone
75 Thai brands will stop using plastic bags next year
PM says Thailand must spend in dollars to weaken the baht
FULL TIME WRITER – English language
“The first quarter of 2020 looks terrible” – tourism in northern Thailand.
Suvarnabhumi authorities passing the blame for long queues yesterday
The 33rd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta runs to December 7
The baht keeps surging – and other predictions for the Thai economy in 2020
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
- Chiang Rai3 days ago
Former Chiang Rai Governor says “The Cave” wrong in some places
- Economy4 days ago
Thai government introduces property stimulus package
- Economy4 days ago
Thai household debt hits all-time high of 340K baht per house
- Economy3 days ago
“The Thai economy is teetering on recession” – Kasikorn Bank
- Bangkok3 days ago
German dies after fall from condo’s 27th floor
- Environment2 days ago
Tourists head to the spectacular Red Lotus Lake in Udon Thani
- Politics1 day ago
Health Minister proposes Thai farmers to grow cannabis as preferred crop