PM says Thailand must spend in dollars to weaken the baht | The Thaiger

Economy

PM says Thailand must spend in dollars to weaken the baht

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 hours ago

 on

PHOTO: Bloomberg

“We have to think how we will spend in dollars in many ways to help weaken the baht.”

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the nation should think about ways to spend in US dollars to help weaken Thailand’s booming currency. Speaking in Bangkok the PM said that the private sector also needs to help with the process.

“A current-accounts surplus, capital inflows and high foreign reserves are among the causes of baht strength,” he was quoted in the Bangkok Post.

The comment is a repeat of earlier government calls to increase imports, which require converting baht into dollars, economists say.

Kampon Adireksombat, head of market research at Siam Commercial Bank speculated that the PM may be urging people to spend more by converting baht into dollars.

“He wants people to import more and invest more. If we spend more, we help reduce our trade surplus.”

The baht has risen 8.8% against the dollar during 2019, making it the best performing currency among the world’s emerging markets. The Bank of Thailand relaxed rules on capital outflows in November, its latest effort to slow an appreciation that’s starting to cripple exports and tourism.

Thailand’s National Economic & Social Development Council predicts a final figure of 2.6% GDP growth for 2019, which, if it eventuates, will be the lowest in five years.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

ASEAN

The baht keeps surging – and other predictions for the Thai economy in 2020

Tim Newton

Published

1 day ago

on

December 2, 2019

By

The last time the Thai baht’s value against theUSD touched 29 baht/US dollar was back in 2013. But the currency appreciation situation was quite different then. Today it’s floating around 30 baht in its 22nd year as a floating international currency.

How will all that affect the Thai economy in 2020?

Now the strong baht is a result of the Kingdom’s huge current account surplus, caused mainly by the export-weighted economy. The surplus, valued around US$26.4 billion, stems from lower import values when compared to the value of exports, the rising inflows of tourism revenue and near-record foreign reserves of about $222 billion.

The impressive foreign reserves make Thailand stand out as a safe haven for investor capital, both real investment and speculation. At the same time, the US dollar is in retreat, rattled by the soft global economy, the US Federal Reserve’s policy of monetary easing and the engineered trade tiff between the world’s two largest economies.

Thailand’s economic growth was 2.4% in Q3, up from Q2’s 2.3% but down from Q1’s 2.8% growth. And regionally, the Thai baht is the top-performing currency in Asia, gaining nearly 8% against the USD so far in 2019. All that is happening whilst Thailand’s local economy remains, well, sluggish.

The Bank of Thailand has rolled out a range of tepid measures to blunt the baht’s strengthening value… cutting the policy interest rate, cutting the short-term bond supply, and lowering the cap on the outstanding balance of non-resident accounts by a third

But all that work still leaves the strong baht a challenge for Thai exporters and the tourist industry. Despite the rise in costs for foreign tourists, some more than others, the country’s tourist intake will still end up higher in 2019 than last year.

The outlook is that the baht’s value is likely to keep surging next year, but analysts say the rise will be less dynamic than in the past few years.

Kasikornbank Bank projects the baht to reach 28.70 against the dollar in 2020, based on assumptions that exports will start to rebound and the number of inbound tourists will be greater than the locals heading overseas for holidays.

The big ‘unknown’ is the ongoing, and unpredictable, US-China trade war. The results of this could have a big effect on some world currencies, depending on how the two economies patch together a workable plan. Or perhaps they can’t and it will drag on, increasing uncertainly in a patchy world economy – neither China or the US will gain anything from that situation.

The two other economic ticking bombs are the US Presidential election in November 2020 and the on-again, off-again Brexit farrago which continues to bedevil attempts to keep the British economy out of recession.

With export shipments accounting for 70% of Thailand’s GDP, all eyes will be on the Thai Government’s attempts to stimulate exports and the new RCEP trade bloc, which Thailand is signed up to – the largest trading bloc in the world which should take effect from Q2 and Q3, 2020. The RCEP will involve countries covering about half of the world’s population and 39% of the world’s GDP. RCEP is all the ASEAN nations plus, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

Economy

Thailand and Hong Kong sign five trade agreements

May Taylor

Published

3 days ago

on

November 30, 2019

By

PHOTO: TNA.mcot.net

Thailand has signed five MoUs (memoranda of understanding) with Hong Kong, in a commitment to forge “greater economic ties between various creative, technological and development agencies” in both countries.

The Nation reports that the MoUs were signed by Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak and Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam, as they co-chaired the 1st Thailand-Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Summit, held at Government House in Bangkok yesterday.

Also in attendance were Thailand’s Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, along with the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Suwit Mesinsee, and Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit.

According to The Nation report, talks were centered on joint cooperation between the two countries in the following areas:

• Trade and investment: Both parties agreed to push the trade value to exceed US$20 billion by 2020 and discussed the possibility of drawing up a Thailand-Hong Kong free trade agreement, as well as adjusting the terms of investment protection for the private sector to suit the current situation.

• Production base migration: Both parties agreed to promote cooperation among private sectors to exchange technologies, facilities and activities that enhance the efficiency of both Thai and Hong Kong entrepreneurs.

• Finance: Both parties will work together to establish a firm connection between each other’s stock and capital markets via innovative investment products, regulatory mapping and green investment.

• Innovative economy: It was noted that both Thai and Hong-Kong citizens have strong creative powers especially in cinema, advertising and design and that these need support from the government as well as adding value to create related products and services.

• Digital and technological start-up: Both parties acknowledge the importance of creating innovative and technological ecosystems and agreed to use Hong Kong Cyberport and Innospace Thailand as starting platforms to promote start-up enterprises through cooperative research and knowledge sharing.

SOURCE: The Nation

Economy

“The Thai economy is teetering on recession” – Kasikorn Bank

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 days ago

on

November 30, 2019

By

A financial analyst is sounding the warning bells saying that the Thai economy is on the verge of a recession while the baht will remain strong.

The head of capital markets research at Kasikorn Bank, Kobsidthi Silpachai, says all eyes will be on Thailand’s economic growth to see if it slows in the fourth quarter, compared to the third.

The economy expanded 2.4% year-on-year, he noted, but quarter-on-quarter growth in the third quarter was just 0.1 %.

Speaking at a seminar on Wednesday, Kobsidthi said that, had the National Economic and Social Development Council not revised downward growth in the second quarter by 0.2 percentage point, quarter-on-quarter growth would have been negativ.

“The chance of the Thai economy entering a recession next year was now 20%, up from the 15% forecast earlier.

“It is challenging for the Thai economy in the fourth quarter as we see signs of further economic weakening.”

But he believes the baht’s appreciation is expected, against the USD, to continue… to around 30.5 baht per dollar by the end of this year, 29.75 baht in mid-2020 and 29.25 baht by the end of next year.

“A relatively high current-account surplus, estimated to be $30 billion next year, will underpin the strong value of the baht.”

He believes that the ongoing trade war between the US and China will also help ensure the baht remains a safe haven for foreign investors.

“Thai exports, which are expected to contract by 2% next year, compared with estimated 1% fall this year.

The Kasikorn Research Centre has forecast economic growth next year of 2.7%, down from 2.8% in the bank’s previous projections. The Centre projects that manufacturing and employment are unlikely to expand much next year, and Thailand is also facing a labour shortage as the average age of the population rises.

“Government spending and stimulus packages can shore up the economy in the short run but cannot bring about a higher growth rate.”

“The number of foreign tourist arrivals will increase little because of the global economic slowdown. With China’s economy sluggish too, Beijing is expected to promote domestic tourism next year, resulting in a drop in Chinese visitors to Thailand.”

About the Bank of Thailand potentially lowering its benchmark interest rate, Kobsidthi believes it’s unlikely as there’s not much room to move.

“The current 1.25% rate is a historic low, and a further cut would not curb the baht’s rise.”

• Short-term bond holdings among foreigners has dropped to 50 billion from 107 billion baht, the level before the central bank imposed restrictive measures on the amount of baht that could be held.

• The outstanding maturity for short-term bonds held by foreigners is the lowest in 16 years.

• Foreign holdings of long-term bonds have also decreased to 858 billion from 879 billion baht.

SOURCE: The Nation

