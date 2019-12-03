Another Chonburi man dies playing with charging phone | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Another Chonburi man dies playing with charging phone
A 28 year old man has been killed by electric shock at at his home in Chonburi, the second this year. Police and rescuers found the body of 28 year old Kittisak Moonkitti on a mattress, with one hand on a cell phone, still attached to a GPO (electrical outlet). There were burn marks on the man’s hand.
The victim’s mother says she went to get her son for dinner and found him, apparently, sleeping. When she tried to wake him, she was shocked to find him dead.
The cause of death was “probably electric shock, in a freak accident,” according to a doctor at the scene, although an autopsy is being performed on the body to verify the exact cause.
This is the second time this has happened in Chonburi this year. In February, 24 year old Kritsada Supol was found dead with his Samsung phone plugged into a power point. In that case, he appeared to have been listening to music or talking, with burns around his ears and the mic section of the earphones still lying on his lips.
SOURCES: The Pattaya News | The Sun
Crime
Manhunt launched for alleged British drug kingpin
PHOTO: Road on a home in the Nong Prue district last week – YouTube
Police have launched a manhunt for the alleged kingpin of a Pattaya-based drug ring, just days after arresting six members, including three Australian Hell’s Angels members. Read that so try HERE.
Tihomer Stojic was arrested at his girlfriend’s house in Buri Ram on November 28, while Jamie Robert Hanson and Steven Brett Hovi, were busted in separate raids on their Pattaya homes a day earlier.
The Australian’s girlfriends, Jiraporn Kiatsutthachit, and Wirapha Ungsri, were also arrested, along with a Nigerian man, Chimezie Stanley Duru.
All are accused of smuggling methamphetamine and heroin to the Hell’s Angels and Comanchero biker gangs in Australia. Police told British media the head of the ring is a British national Christopher Depp, who has fled Pattaya and remains at large.
Stojic escaped to Issan when his alleged partners were arrested, but has been caught and brought back to Pattaya. Police searched his home and found 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine in his Mercedes-Benz, along with marijuana.
The previous day, police climbed closed gates at two properties and broke down doors to maintain the element of surprise when arresting the others.
Hanson and Hovi were caught with over a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, a pistol, drug paraphernalia and financial records of a million baht worth of drug deals.
The raids, with cooperation from the Australian Federal Police, are seen as a major blow to violent Australian biker gangs, who have increasingly used Pattaya, and Thailand in general, as a base for drug-smuggling.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Lucky escape for Chonburi family as car bursts into flames
A family in Chonburi, eastern of Bangkok, has had a lucky escape after the car they were travelling in broke down and then spontaneously burst into flames.
The Pattaya News reports that the incident took place as 26 year old Kittisak Jitman was returning from a shopping trip with his family. The car engine cut out, so he got out and opened the hood of the car to see if he could fix the problem.
At that moment, a fire appears to have started somewhere under the hood, with Kittisak’s wife and child managing to escape from the car.
Firefighters were called to the scene and it took about 10 minutes to extinguish the flames, which, by then, had completely destroyed the car.
The Pattaya News reports that an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | 77 kaoded
Pattaya
Elderly woman fifth person to die from ‘magic’ brew mixed with toad’s blood
PHOTO: Instagram/The Pattaya News
There’s been another victim to people’s drinking a cocktail of alcohol and toad’s blood. Apart from sounding revolting, it can also kill you. The illegal brew has been in circulation with police still trying to apprehend the person selling it.
A 78 year old woman from Chonburi, east of Bangkok, has died after drinking the alcoholic concoction that has now killed five people in the last month.
The illegal mixture is known as yadong and one of its ingredients is the blood of a poisonous toad, which is mixed with alcohol and various Thai herbs.
The Pattaya News reports the dead woman is Boonruen Suansri, who had been in hospital for several weeks after drinking the ‘magic’ potion. A doctor has given the cause of death as methanol poisoning.
The woman is understood to have purchased the drink from the same vendor who supplied the other four victims. He has been named as Natthaphon Chotipatpaiboon and is still on the run from police.
See earlier story HERE.
