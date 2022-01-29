Expats
Fundraiser for survivor, funeral for victim of the attack on 2 British men
After a shocking stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi that left one British man dead and another severely wounded, an online fundraiser has begun to help pay the medical costs of the survivor. After being stabbed and left in critical condition, 55 year old Shaun Dagnan is still recovering from his wounds.
A crowdfunding campaign has been created on JustGiving to raise 5,000 British Pounds (about 224,000 baht) to assist in the expenses incurred by the attack. The site was started by Nicole Shaw and titled “Help Daggy in Thailand”, using his nickname.
“Our friend Shaun Dagnan was subjected to a horrific attack whilst on holiday in Thailand as seen on the national news. His friend was sadly killed during this attack so we’re very lucky to still have him with us after sustaining his very serious injuries. His travel insurance had lapsed due to an unexpected extended stay. While he is receiving some support from immigration and the British consulate this isn’t going to be a short process. We are trying to raise funds to help support with costs of medical expenses and recovery. Any donations and help will be greatly appreciated.”
Dagnan has now been released from the hospital and has returned to his home in Thailand according to his post on Facebook, but says he is still in bad shape and in pain. He also shared photos of the funeral ceremony for his friend, fellow British man Marcus Evans who did not survive the attack. Monks chanted while police officers attended the service.
Prior to the attack, the two British men had been playing loud music on a radio in front of their house after 3 am as they sat at a table drinking beers. They were surprised by a Thai man with a long sickle-shaped knife confronting them and attacking them. It is thought that the attack may have been provoked because the Thai man was upset by the loud music late at night.
Police found the suspect hiding in a room that belonged to a relative just across the street from the scene of the attack, a house that had been rented by the British men. He reportedly had a history of mental health issues, with hospital records for previous problems.
SOURCE: ASEAN Now
For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Australia to Kanye West: you must be fully vaccinated to play here
Fundraiser for survivor, funeral for victim of the attack on 2 British men
Pope Francis calls Covid-19 fake news a violation of human rights
Body of unknown dead man found floating in sea near Pattaya
Asia’s second largest drug bust: 36 million meth pills in Laos
Oil from the Rayong pipeline leak reaches the beach
Chinese New Year uptick in BKK arrivals, but mostly domestic
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 19 deaths, over 200,000 infections in 2022
Pattaya shop reports old foreign man dies during massage
Covid-19 vaccine does not kill athletes, despite consistent rumour
Asians Presenting News, American Jett and Thailand Shenanigans | Thaiger Bites
Police charge motorbike rider for excessive speed through crosswalk that killed doctor last week
Countdown to February 1 – opening Thailand’s tourist floodgates?
Philippines reopens Feb 10 for the vaccinated from most countries
Woman steals 10,000 baht in lottery tickets from vendors in Isaan
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
Deadline to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension pushed to March 25
Thailand’s FDA plans “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme for tourists
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
“Covid” visa extension: Key details from the latest order from immigration
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
- Crime3 days ago
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
VERSO – The School of the Future
- Cannabis4 days ago
Thailand decriminalises cannabis, extracts with high-inducing THC still an illicit drug
- Crime2 days ago
Foreign man in Pattaya arrested for allegedly trying to fight locals
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Koh Samui hotel, business owners call for PCR test price cut to draw in Test & Go tourists