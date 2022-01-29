World
Pope Francis calls Covid-19 fake news a violation of human rights
While the church hasn’t always been on the same side as science, Pope Francis spoke out strongly against vaccine disinformation and Covid-19 fake news. In a statement Friday, he condemned any news source, including Catholic news media, that perpetuated misinformation about the pandemic, calling it a violation of human rights.
In a talk with members of a group of Catholic media members behind the website CatholicFactChecking.com which combats misleading information, the Pope called it an infodemic, where people driven by fear peddle distorted or made-up news and try to claim false information is scientific.
“To be properly informed, to be helped to understand situations based on scientific data and not fake news, is a human right. Correct information must be ensured above all to those who are less equipped, to the weakest and to those who are most vulnerable. Fake news has to be refuted, but individual persons must always be respected, for they believe it often without full awareness or responsibility.”
The condemnation of those spreading fake news and misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and the life-saving vaccines is especially poignant coming from the Pope, the leader of the Catholic Church. Right-wing Catholic websites, blogs, and media outlets have been amongst the most fervent spreaders of misinformation about Covid-19, with many being banned from social media sites like Twitter and Facebook for repeatedly perpetuating falsehoods.
One of Pope Francis’s biggest detractors is Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, who demanded the pope’s resignation 3 years ago and has been in hiding ever since. He has denied the existence of the pandemic while also calling it the work of Satan as well as claiming the Covid-19 virus was a lab creation that was used as a tool “to erase all traces of our identity as Christians” as part of a secret global plot. The Archbishop has been invited regularly to espouse his conspiracy theories on far-right Catholic media shows.
This is the second time this month that the Pope has addressed the Covid-19 pandemic as he previously came out in strong support of national vaccination drives calling it a moral obligation. In a statement 3 weeks ago, he admonished those who support vaccine misinformation on ideological terms, calling their stances “baseless”.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pope Francis calls Covid-19 fake news a violation of human rights
Body of unknown dead man found floating in sea near Pattaya
Asia’s second largest drug bust: 36 million meth pills in Laos
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
Oil from the Rayong pipeline leak reaches the beach
Chinese New Year uptick in BKK arrivals, but mostly domestic
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 19 deaths, over 200,000 infections in 2022
Pattaya shop reports old foreign man dies during massage
Covid-19 vaccine does not kill athletes, despite consistent rumour
Asians Presenting News, American Jett and Thailand Shenanigans | Thaiger Bites
Police charge motorbike rider for excessive speed through crosswalk that killed doctor last week
Countdown to February 1 – opening Thailand’s tourist floodgates?
Philippines reopens Feb 10 for the vaccinated from most countries
Woman steals 10,000 baht in lottery tickets from vendors in Isaan
Thailand News Today | Another pedestrian killed on zebra crossing
Local coffee shop fined 500 baht for tables placed on a crosswalk
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
Deadline to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension pushed to March 25
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
Thailand’s FDA plans “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme for tourists
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
“Covid” visa extension: Key details from the latest order from immigration
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
- Crime3 days ago
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
VERSO – The School of the Future
- Cannabis3 days ago
Thailand decriminalises cannabis, extracts with high-inducing THC still an illicit drug
- Crime2 days ago
Foreign man in Pattaya arrested for allegedly trying to fight locals
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Koh Samui hotel, business owners call for PCR test price cut to draw in Test & Go tourists
Recent comments: