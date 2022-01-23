Crime
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
Police in the western province of Kanchanaburi now believe that a man they took into custody is responsible for a brutal knife attack on two British men that resulted in one of their deaths. Yesterday morning at 8:49 am, police found and apprehended a 23-year old Thai man that many suspected was the assailant in the stabbing.
New reporting revealed that Prasut Thipthep was arrested very nearby the crimes he’s alleged to have committed when police found him just across the street from the house that had been rented by the British men who were attacked. He was said to be hiding in a room that belonged to a relative.
It was reported that the attacker has a history of mental health issues, with hospital records for previous problems. After the crime was committed, angry residents, believing he was responsible for the grisly murder, attacked and beat the suspect enough that he had to be sent to the hospital for treatment.
Sufficient evidence was left behind at the scene of the crime including the sickle-shaped knife used in the stabbing and a pair of slippers shoes believed to be owned by the attacker. The man remains in police custody and will be held at the Muang District Police Station for further investigation. He’s been charged with murder and attempted murder for the incident.
According to police, the two British men were playing loud music on a radio in front of their house after 3 am as they sat at a table drinking beers. They were surprised by a Thai man with a long sickle-shaped knife confronting them and attacking them. It is thought that the attack may have been provoked because the Thai man was upset by the loud music late at night
55 year old Shaun Kevin Dagnan (previously reported as Sean Kewin) suffered serious wounds from stabbing when was admitted for emergency treatment in the nearest hospital. New Reports say that while his life is no longer in danger, she is still being treated closely at Paholpolpayuhasena Hospital for his wounds.
But 49 year old John Marcus was found face down in a pool of blood near his chair in front of the house with a stabbing to his neck that, despite the hospital’s best efforts, resulted in his death.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
