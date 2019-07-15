Thai TV star faces legal battle to regain custody of her daughter after daylight abduction in Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Thai TV star faces legal battle to regain custody of her daughter after daylight abduction in Phuket
PHOTO: says.com
A baby has been abducted in Phuket as Thai police investigate a complaint filed by her mother. Last Friday, police were seeking to interview the father and husband of the UK Thai former ‘supermodel’. It follows a dramatic midday abduction on the outskirts of Phuket where the 25 year old woman was ‘imprisoned in her car’ as a gang helped her husband take custody of her young daughter.
The dramatic incident happened just after midday at a restaurant called “Kanom Jeen” just east of Phuket Town in Saphan Hin. Ms Pearce told police her baby was crying as she was snatched as she screamed: “Don’t take my daughter away”.
Thai police in Phuket are now investigating the events surrounding the well-planned abduction from the UK Thai actress and TV star, Selina Pearce. She is well known to Channel 3 and Channel 8 audiences. It is reported that Ms Pearce’s husband, Ditsadetch Kanokwiriyasanti, pre-planned the abduction and even gave advance notice to police in Phuket City.
The actress has lodged a complaint with the police and local authorities following the sudden sequence of events. She has told police that her marriage to her husband, a wealthy Bangkok property developer, was “problematic”. She said the situation caused her to flee Bangkok, taking her baby and then blocking her husband’s calls on her phone.
Last Friday, she explained to police, she was reversing her car when her door was suddenly opened by a man and she was blocked from getting out as her daughter, Ayla, was removed from the back seat by another person. She says her husband was at the scene.
At this stage Phuket police can neither confirm or deny if any charges will be forthcoming against the father, a wealthy Bangkok property developer.
Speaking to the Phuket News in Phuket on Friday, Lieutenant Colonel Sakchai of the Royal Thai police in Phuket City explained that he was still examining the evidence in the matter and that he intended next to interview the father of the child.
It has now emerged that, before abducting the 16 month old from her actress mother, a lawyer for Mr Ditsadetch arrived at the Phuket Town police station and handed a short statement to police. It read…
“I came to the police station on July 12 2019, at 00.30pm, to inform that on July 12 2019, at midday, Mr Ditsadetch Kanokwiriyasanti took his daughter named Ayla Kanokwiriyasanti who came to Phuket with her mother Ms Selina Pearce, back to Bangkok because he is worried that the girl will not be well treated. I have informed this as evidence.”
Events
White caps & tight racing – Day two of the Multihull Solutions Regatta in Phuket
PHOTOS: Phuket Yacht Club
The racing multihull boats sailed two races on Sunday – the second day of racing in the annual Multihull Solutions Regatta off Chalong Bay in Phuket.
The first race was a three-lap windward-leeward in Chalong Bay and the second a longer course out to the safe water mark just before Cape Panwa.
Whitecaps and winds gusting to the mid-teens greeted sailors as they lined up for day two of the 2019 Multihull Solutions Regatta.
Andrew Hurford’s Phantom V and Warwick Downes’ Bonza flipped positions on the day with Phantom V winning race one and Bonza coming second, only to see Bonza stretch its legs flying through the water to seize race two with Phantom placing second.
Glwyn Rowlands’ Twister 2 with two third-place finishes on the day consolidated its hold on third place in the division. Dan Fidock and his crew on Fugazi are still developing their new boat, and had some good thru-the-water speed, but had a bit of trouble with their halyard locks. They sit fourth in the division with fifteen points.
Dirk Weiblen’s No Fear, unfortunately, had trouble early in race one and had to withdraw from racing for the day.
There were three races for the Fireflies on the day: the first, a three-lap windward-leeward course; the second a two-lap windward-leeward course and the third being a triangle course in Chalong Bay.
For the last five years, this division has seen a heated rivalry between John Newnham’s Twin Sharks and Hans Rahmann’s Voodoo on the water, which is only matched by the camaraderie the boats share off the water. They have reigned dominant in this division for some time and today was no different.
A rare poor drop by Twin Sharks on the leeward side of the first mark allowed Voodoo to push through and claim the first race, and from there on in it seemed as if the boats were joined at the hip with only a couple boat lengths marking the distance between the two at each rounding.
George Eddings’ Blue Nose suffered some bad luck when they preferred spinnaker went down in the third race and they dropped from first place to last quickly.
The Fireflies, which were designed by Phuketian Mar Pescott and built by Phuketian Mark Horwood have been a mainstay of the regatta since day one.
After two days of racing featuring six races with one drop, Voodoo sits atop the Firefly leaderboard with seven points with Twin Sharks only one point back with eight points. Blue Noze, Ray Waldron’s Surf Patrol and Marc Chapus’ Moto Inzi follow in that order with 15, 17, and 22 points, respectively.
Zam Bevan’s Sho,Vel has won all five races in the two-boat Cruising Multihull Class as today it beat Bill Kane’s The Sting in both the windward-leeward race it sailed as well as the race around Koh Lon.
Again, kudos go out to Simon James and his crew for great course management on the water and a big thank you to Captain Brent McInnes of the Phuket Cruising Yacht Club for providing the photography boat.
Business
Phuket accommodation pipeline – 55 new hotels under development
by Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com
PHOTO: Horizon Beach Resort Hotels Phuket
One of Asia’s leading resort destinations Phuket looks set to weather a perfect storm as soaring hotel supply is forecast to be challenged by declining tourism demand. New research from consulting group C9 Hotelworks in their Phuket Hotel Market Update Mid-Year Edition has revealed an island development pipeline of 15,348 keys set to enter the market over the next five years, which represents an 18% push in total supply.
During the first four months of 2019 which is ranked as high season, year-on-year international passenger arrivals at Phuket International Airport slipped by 3%, while the domestic segment was down 6%. Looking into the data, the first half of 2018 had been a record-setting tourism period, as the succeeding six months experienced a sharp decline due to the retraction of the Mainland China market.
Mainland China remains at the forefront of any discussion about Phuket and the segment remains volatile with a 19% decrease registered this year from January through May. Russian arrivals have yet to fully recover. On the upside, fast-growing Indian arrivals tripled their tourism trajectory during the same period, versus 2018.
Hotel performance has mirrored the current trend, according to STR data this reflects a 12% retraction of RevPAR (revenue per available room), driven largely by lower market-wide occupancy. While May and September are the two lowest months for Phuket hotels, July and August are projected to experience a boosts in occupancy. But the reality remains that non-high season attracts significantly lower room rates and this factor will undoubtedly suppress overall rate growth during the year.
The C9 Hotelworks report also highlights the growing influence of hotel branded residences on the Phuket accommodation market. Over 50% of the incoming pipeline, or 8,337 units, are being developed. Majority of these products are condominium properties with many being affiliated to international hotel groups via management or franchise agreements. Despite the drop in Chinese tourists, a number of Mainland real estate conglomerates have entered the island property sector.
Summarising, Phuket’s forecasted tourism market conditions, C9 Hotelworks view is that with the development of the new Greater Phuket airport by AoT in Southern Phang Nga, the long- term forecast remains positive. It’s probable that current hotel sector will experience a similar cycle that Bali saw between 2014-2018 and that new supply will eventually be absorbed on a medium-term basis, but in the shorter term, demand remains a key risk factor impacting operators and owners.
To read and download C9 Hotelworks full report click HERE.
Pattaya
Thailand’s tourism – stormy weather ahead
Thailands tourism industry finds itself in stormy weather as a falloff in visitors spook trade, even forcing candid admissions from some of Thailand’s tourism chiefs.
Thailand has suffered a slump in tourism figures since the beginning of the year as hoteliers and tourism trade leaders have confirmed a huge 20 to 30% drop for June in tourist numbers and trade in Pattaya and Phuket this week in separate media interviews.
The slump is a startling and quite sudden drop, just seven months after the end of a record tourist year in 2018 and a good start with Christmas, New Year and January numbers. In December of 2018, the number of Chinese visors arriving in Thailand was over 838,000, a nearly 3% increase year-on-year at the time. A third of tourist arrivals into Thailand in 2018 were mainland Chinese.
But a perfect storm has now beset Thai tourism – emerging nearby tourist markets, a high baht, the US-China trade wars and ongoing fallout from the Phuket Boat Tragedy.
Locally there are other issues such as over-development of accommodation causing too much new competition, poor infrastructure and systemic tourist turn-offs never being addressed (Phuket taxi prices is one example).
All this is now broadly accepted, even officially. Figures for tourist arrivals show a slump following January this year. In April and May 2019 the figures for monthly arrivals dropped to 3,195,006 and 2,726,808. These arrival numbers were a big drop from, say, December last year.
The TAT governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, recently spoke to a meeting in Thailand’s north-eastern city of Udon Thani. He outlined plans by tourism chiefs to develop niche markets for Thai tourism for secondary locations in the country targeting affluent tourists seeking lifestyle and wellness experiences, including LGBT travellers. He predicted that tourist revenues for 2020 would reach 3.7 billion baht with a 10% growth. The authority is, officially, still holding out hope that 2019 can rebound.
The optimism is based on hopes and prayers rather than any of the ‘problems’ actually being fixed.
Meanwhile, hotel owners and managers staring down the low-season in Phuket and Pattaya have been raising the alarm highlighting reported drops of 20-30% compared to last year. Some hotels have admitted occupancy rates as low as 10-20% as the price wars continue to drive down room rates. They admit it’s an unsustainable situation fear that July and August could be as bad as June.
Kongsak Phupongsakorn is the head of the Thai Hotels Association for southern Thailand. He gave a wide-ranging interview this week to Manager Online and frankly addressed the situation.
‘There are hopes that Asian and Australian travellers will take up some of the slack in July and August. But that is all they are, hopes. Most people are expecting July to be just as bad as June.”
He blamed the problems not only on external factors but also on shortcomings in Thailand. One was the political uncertainty sparked in the run-up to the election in Thailand and the long process afterwards to form a new government.
The Phuket hotelier also criticised a lack of clarity in government policy and strategy regarding tourism.
Kongsak explained that Phuket has seen what he described as ‘leapfrog’ investment in the tourism industry on the island driven by a massive increase in tourist arrivals in five years from 9 million arrivals to 14 million.
“This poses a major problem for operators who find themselves competing for a shrinking market.”
He suggested that some rooms in Phuket were on sale at 50% of the low reason rate for June last year as desperate hotel operators try to recoup income on their investments. He also believes that there are now heightened tensions caused by the US-China trade war that is suffocating the tourist trade. This is most notably seen in a dramatic fall-off in Chinese tourists.
Kongsak also acknowledged the growing competition from other Asian tourist locations, especially Vietnam and Cambodia. He described a tourist industry in Phuket currently stranded with too many hotel rooms and not enough visitors.
A woman from Northern Ireland arrived in Phuket this week to repatriate the remains of her husband who drowned a week before before at the popular west-coast Surin beach. Just days before his drowning local beach users and surfers had highlighted the dangerous rip tides and the lack of lifeguards or warnings at the beach.
Read that story HERE.
In another rush of candor, Damrongkiat Phinitkar, the Secretary-General of the Entertainment and Tourist Industry of Pattaya told Sophon TV that the number of tourists and trade for June was between 20-30% down on the same month last year.
“Compared to last year, there are between 20-30% fewer tourists this low season.’
He blamed the absence of European tourists from the resort city. The tourist boss said that this had now become a long term trend but that in past years, the influx of Chinese tourists and travellers from other Asian countries had filled the gap. He hoped that European and western travellers are still more likely to arrive at high season.
Damrongkiat echoed other industry operators and confirmed that the glory days of the huge numbers of young and middle-aged European tourists crowding out the beer bars of Pattaya have come to an end. They have gone elsewhere or else they are put off by the high Thai baht and adverse economic conditions at home.
