TAT highlights November and December events in Blue Zones
Throughout the Blue Zone, designated as tourist provinces that are welcoming tourists in a 7-day Sandbox scheme, events and celebrations are taking place to welcome people back to Thailand. The Tourism Authority of Thailand compiled a list of activities and highlights in November and December from these 17 zones where fully vaccinated travellers can arrive from around the world with a 7-day observation period within the province before being allowed to travel freely.
The variety of events are intended to enhance the Sandbox and the Amazing Thailand travel experience by offering fun and activities for travellers who need to stay put for the first week of their arrival into Thailand. Below is a list of some of the highlights from around Thailand in these 17 Blue Zone provinces (though the TAT notes they are subject to change without notice). All activities listed will be following Covid-19 safety and prevention measures.
Bangkok
- 7th River Festival 2021
- 17 – 19 November 2021
- at Wat Phra Chetuphon (or Wat Pho), Wat Arun, Wat Prayun Wongsawat, Wat Kanlayanamit, Wat Rakhang Kositaram, Tha Maharaj, and Asiatique The Riverfront.
- ICONSIAM A Magical Loy Krathong upon the Chao Phraya River
- 19 November 2021
- at the River Park at ICONSIAM, Bangkok.
- 8th Galleries Night
- 26 – 27 November 2021
- in Bangkok.
- 27th Thai International Travel Fair 2021
- 23 – 26 December 2021
- at the True Icon Hall Floor 7, ICONSIAM.
Buri Ram
- Prasat Muang Tam Loy Krathong Festival 2021
- 18 – 19 November 2021
- at the Prasat Muang Tam Historical Park.
- World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo 2021
- 4 – 5 December 2021
- at the Chang International Circuit.
- OR BRIC Superbike 2021
- 9- 12 December 2021
- at the Chang International Circuit.
- IDEMITSU Super Endurance THAILAND
- 16 – 19 December 2021
- at the Chang International Circuit.
- Thailand Super Series 2021
- 23 – 26 December 2021
- at the Chang International Circuit.
- Buri Ram Countdown
- (To be confirmed.)
Chiang Mai
- Chiang Mai Yi Peng Festival 2021
- 18 – 20 November 2021,
- around the city moat and gates.
- Chiang Mai Design Week 2021
- 4 – 12 December 2021
- at Mueang Chiang Mai District.
- Nimmanhaemin Art & Design Promenade
- 5 – 11 December 2021
- at Nimman Haemin Road.
- Mueang Kaen Festival 2021
- 5 December 2021 – 3 January 2022
- at the Mueang Kaen Pattana Municipal Sports Stadium.
- Chiang Mai Marathon 2021
- 25 – 26 December 2021
- at the Tha Phae Gate.
- Chiang Mai Countdown 2022
- 31 December
- at the Three Kings’ Monument.
Chon Buri
- Pattaya Loy Krathong Festival 2021
- 19 November 2021
- at Pattaya Beach.
- Jet Ski Pro Tour 2021
- 20 – 21 November 2021
- at Pattaya Beach.
- Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2021
- 26 – 27 November 2021
- at Central Pattaya Beach.
- Diwali 2021 – The Festival of Lights
- 26 – 28 November 2021
- at Pattaya City.
- Pattaya Music Festival 2021
- 3 – 4 December
- 10 – 11 December
- at Pattaya Beach.
- Naklua Walking Street 2021
- 11 December 2021 – 30 March 2022
- (every Saturday and Sunday)
- at the Naklua Old Market.
- Tour Thailand with Confidence with SHA
- 17 – 19 December 2021
- at the Chon Buri Provincial Hall.
- Pattaya Countdown 2022
- 29 – 31 December 2021
- at Bali Hai Cape.
Krabi
- Rak Aoluk Festival 2021
- 3-7 December 2021
- at the Ao Luek District Office.
- Krabi 4x Mini Concert
- 10-12 December 2021
- at Ao Nang Beach in Krabi.
- Countdown @Krabi 2022
- December 2021 – January 2022
- at the Ao Nang Landmark.
- Krabi New Year 2022 Festival & Red Cross Fair
- December 2021 – January 2022
- at the Krabi City Hall.
Loei
- Phu Ruea Christmas Festival 2021
- December 2021.
- Phu Ruea Festival 2021
- December 2021.
- Phu Ruea Winter Flowers Festival 2021
- December 2021.
Phang-Nga
- Phang-Nga Festival 2021
- 9 – 11 December 2021
- at the 813 Tsunami Memorial Park.
- Amazing Ko Yao Noi (Open Season Festival)
- 10 – 12 December 2021
- at Ko Yao Noi.
Phetchaburi
- Longlay Beach Life Festival
- 4-5 December
- Cha-Am Beach.
- (To be confirmed)
Phuket
- Amazing Thai Taste Festival “The Great Escape of the Andaman Sea”
- 26 – 28 November 2021
- at Patong Beach.
- Tour Thailand with Confidence with SHA
- 3-5 December 2021.
- The Oceanman Phuket
- 26 – 27 March 2022
- (postponed from 13 – 14 November 2021).
Prachuap Khiri Khan
- PT Maxnitron Racing Series
- 24 – 28 November 2021.
Ranong
- Moon Bathing @Ranong Festival 2021
- 14 – 19 November 2021
- at Raksa Warin Hot Spring.
Rayong
- Ban Phe & Samet Island Annual Festival
- December 2021
- at Ban Phe Beach.
Samut Prakan
- Thailand International Lantern and Food Festival
- 12 November – 6 December 2021
- at Muang Boran The Ancient City.
Trat
- The Footprint of the Lord Buddha
- 26 – 27 December 2021
- at Ko Chang.
Udon Thani
- Red Lotus Sea or Talay Bua Daeng Festival
- October 2021 – February 2022
- at the Nong Han Lake.
SOURCE: TAT Newsroom
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
