TAT highlights November and December events in Blue Zones

Throughout the Blue Zone, designated as tourist provinces that are welcoming tourists in a 7-day Sandbox scheme, events and celebrations are taking place to welcome people back to Thailand. The Tourism Authority of Thailand compiled a list of activities and highlights in November and December from these 17 zones where fully vaccinated travellers can arrive from around the world with a 7-day observation period within the province before being allowed to travel freely.

The variety of events are intended to enhance the Sandbox and the Amazing Thailand travel experience by offering fun and activities for travellers who need to stay put for the first week of their arrival into Thailand. Below is a list of some of the highlights from around Thailand in these 17 Blue Zone provinces (though the TAT notes they are subject to change without notice). All activities listed will be following Covid-19 safety and prevention measures.

Bangkok

7th River Festival 2021 17 – 19 November 2021 at Wat Phra Chetuphon (or Wat Pho), Wat Arun, Wat Prayun Wongsawat, Wat Kanlayanamit, Wat Rakhang Kositaram, Tha Maharaj, and Asiatique The Riverfront.

ICONSIAM A Magical Loy Krathong upon the Chao Phraya River 19 November 2021 at the River Park at ICONSIAM, Bangkok.

8th Galleries Night 26 – 27 November 2021 in Bangkok.

27th Thai International Travel Fair 2021 23 – 26 December 2021 at the True Icon Hall Floor 7, ICONSIAM.



Buri Ram

Prasat Muang Tam Loy Krathong Festival 2021 18 – 19 November 2021 at the Prasat Muang Tam Historical Park.

World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo 2021 4 – 5 December 2021 at the Chang International Circuit.

OR BRIC Superbike 2021 9- 12 December 2021 at the Chang International Circuit.

IDEMITSU Super Endurance THAILAND 16 – 19 December 2021 at the Chang International Circuit.

Thailand Super Series 2021 23 – 26 December 2021 at the Chang International Circuit.

Buri Ram Countdown (To be confirmed.)



Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai Yi Peng Festival 2021 18 – 20 November 2021, around the city moat and gates.

Chiang Mai Design Week 2021 4 – 12 December 2021 at Mueang Chiang Mai District.

Nimmanhaemin Art & Design Promenade 5 – 11 December 2021 at Nimman Haemin Road.

Mueang Kaen Festival 2021 5 December 2021 – 3 January 2022 at the Mueang Kaen Pattana Municipal Sports Stadium.

Chiang Mai Marathon 2021 25 – 26 December 2021 at the Tha Phae Gate.

Chiang Mai Countdown 2022 31 December at the Three Kings’ Monument.



Chon Buri

Pattaya Loy Krathong Festival 2021 19 November 2021 at Pattaya Beach.

Jet Ski Pro Tour 2021 20 – 21 November 2021 at Pattaya Beach.

Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2021 26 – 27 November 2021 at Central Pattaya Beach.

Diwali 2021 – The Festival of Lights 26 – 28 November 2021 at Pattaya City.

Pattaya Music Festival 2021 3 – 4 December 10 – 11 December at Pattaya Beach.

Naklua Walking Street 2021 11 December 2021 – 30 March 2022 (every Saturday and Sunday) at the Naklua Old Market.

Tour Thailand with Confidence with SHA 17 – 19 December 2021 at the Chon Buri Provincial Hall.

Pattaya Countdown 2022 29 – 31 December 2021 at Bali Hai Cape.



Krabi

Rak Aoluk Festival 2021 3-7 December 2021 at the Ao Luek District Office.

Krabi 4x Mini Concert 10-12 December 2021 at Ao Nang Beach in Krabi.

Countdown @Krabi 2022 December 2021 – January 2022 at the Ao Nang Landmark.

Krabi New Year 2022 Festival & Red Cross Fair December 2021 – January 2022 at the Krabi City Hall.



Loei

Phu Ruea Christmas Festival 2021 December 2021.

Phu Ruea Festival 2021 December 2021.

Phu Ruea Winter Flowers Festival 2021 December 2021.



Phang-Nga

Phang-Nga Festival 2021 9 – 11 December 2021 at the 813 Tsunami Memorial Park.

Amazing Ko Yao Noi (Open Season Festival) 10 – 12 December 2021 at Ko Yao Noi.



Phetchaburi

Longlay Beach Life Festival 4-5 December Cha-Am Beach. (To be confirmed)



Phuket

Amazing Thai Taste Festival “The Great Escape of the Andaman Sea” 26 – 28 November 2021 at Patong Beach.

Tour Thailand with Confidence with SHA 3-5 December 2021.

The Oceanman Phuket 26 – 27 March 2022 (postponed from 13 – 14 November 2021).



Prachuap Khiri Khan

PT Maxnitron Racing Series 24 – 28 November 2021.



Ranong

Moon Bathing @Ranong Festival 2021 14 – 19 November 2021 at Raksa Warin Hot Spring.



Rayong

Ban Phe & Samet Island Annual Festival December 2021 at Ban Phe Beach.



Samut Prakan

Thailand International Lantern and Food Festival 12 November – 6 December 2021 at Muang Boran The Ancient City.



Trat

The Footprint of the Lord Buddha 26 – 27 December 2021 at Ko Chang.



Udon Thani

Red Lotus Sea or Talay Bua Daeng Festival October 2021 – February 2022 at the Nong Han Lake.



SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE